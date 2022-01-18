Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2022

With January more than halfway over, streaming services like Hulu are starting to look ahead to the month of February, where a whole new wave of titles are set to arrive. This week, Hulu unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup next month. Between some popular movies and highly anticipated originals, there’s a lot of look forward to.
A couple of major movies from last year are hitting Hulu in February, less than two months after they were released in theaters. Nightmare Alley, the latest film from director Guillermo del Toro, is arriving on Hulu on February 1st. The King’s Man, the Kingsman franchise prequel film, arrives on February 18th.
TV fans have quite a lot to look forward to in February as well. Pam & Tommy, the Hulu original series starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman, makes its debut on February 2nd. The complete fifth season of acclaimed comedy Rick & Morty will be added to the service just three days later, on February 5th.
You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s February additions below!
February 1
Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)
Top Chef: Complete Season 18
1984
A Better life
The Accused
AIRPLANE!
Ali
Almost Famous
The Ambassador
Apartment Troubles
Arctic
Arthur Christmas
The Bank Job
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Batman Forever
Batman & Robin
Beautiful Creatures
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Black Swan
Borat
Broken Arrow
The Bronze
Casualties of War
Charlie’s Angels (2000)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cousins
Crocodile Dundee
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Date Movie
Domestic Disturbance
The Doors
El Dorado
Fight Club
First Daughter
The Flintstones
The French Connection
The Glass Castle
Glory
Hamburger Hill
He Got Game
Hitch
House of the Dead
Hustle and Heat
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The January Man
Jingle All the Way
John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars
Just Wright
Kingdom of Heaven
Lake Placid
Liar
Life or Something Like It
Lucky
Major League
Man on Fire (1987)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)
Mirrors
Miss Bala
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Narc
Nightmare Alley
The One
Oscar
The Other Guys
Patriot Games
Planet 51
Real Genius
The Ring Two
Robin Hood: Men in Tights
Rosemary’s Baby
Roxanne
Safe
Seven Pounds
Small Soldiers
Snow Day
The Sons of Katie Elder
Step Up
The Stepfather
Stick It
Striking Distance
Summer Rental
Swing Vote
Terms of Endearment
That Thing You Do!
Tombstone
The Tree of Life
Turbulence
Universal Soldier: The Return
Water for Elephants
Whiplash
White Men Can’t Jump
You Again
February 2
Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
February 3
Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1
The Deep House
February 4
Beans
The Beta Test
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos
February 5
Rick & Morty: Season 5
February 8
Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship
February 10
To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere
Gully
February 11
Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
February 14
The Space Between
February 15
America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4
America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1
American Pickers: Complete Season 15
Encounter: Complete Season 1
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8
Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2
Mountain Men: Complete Season 10
Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1
The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2
Storage Wars: Complete Season 13
The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B
Cheer Squad Secrets
District B13
Fireheart
Hammer of the Gods
The Shape of Water
Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?
February 17
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6
A House on the Bayou
February 18
The King’s Man
The Feast
February 19
Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1
Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1
February 22
American Song Contest: Season Premiere
How It Ends
February 24
Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere
The Last Rite
February 25
No Exit (Hulu Original)
Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere
February 27
Three Identical Strangers