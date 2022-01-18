Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2022

With January more than halfway over, streaming services like Hulu are starting to look ahead to the month of February, where a whole new wave of titles are set to arrive. This week, Hulu unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup next month. Between some popular movies and highly anticipated originals, there’s a lot of look forward to.

A couple of major movies from last year are hitting Hulu in February, less than two months after they were released in theaters. Nightmare Alley, the latest film from director Guillermo del Toro, is arriving on Hulu on February 1st. The King’s Man, the Kingsman franchise prequel film, arrives on February 18th.

TV fans have quite a lot to look forward to in February as well. Pam & Tommy, the Hulu original series starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, and Nick Offerman, makes its debut on February 2nd. The complete fifth season of acclaimed comedy Rick & Morty will be added to the service just three days later, on February 5th.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s February additions below!

February 1

Your Attention Please – Season 3 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Top Chef: Complete Season 18

1984

A Better life

The Accused

AIRPLANE!

Ali

Almost Famous

The Ambassador

Apartment Troubles

Arctic

Arthur Christmas

The Bank Job

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Beautiful Creatures

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Black Swan

Borat

Broken Arrow

The Bronze

Casualties of War

Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cousins

Crocodile Dundee

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Domestic Disturbance

The Doors

El Dorado

Fight Club

First Daughter

The Flintstones

The French Connection

The Glass Castle

Glory

Hamburger Hill

He Got Game

Hitch

House of the Dead

Hustle and Heat

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The January Man

Jingle All the Way

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Just Wright

Kingdom of Heaven

Lake Placid

Liar

Life or Something Like It

Lucky

Major League

Man on Fire (1987)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

MCLINTOCK! (Producer’s Cut)

Mirrors

Miss Bala

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Narc

Nightmare Alley

The One

Oscar

The Other Guys

Patriot Games

Planet 51

Real Genius

The Ring Two

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

Rosemary’s Baby

Roxanne

Safe

Seven Pounds

Small Soldiers

Snow Day

The Sons of Katie Elder

Step Up

The Stepfather

Stick It

Striking Distance

Summer Rental

Swing Vote

Terms of Endearment

That Thing You Do!

Tombstone

The Tree of Life

Turbulence

Universal Soldier: The Return

Water for Elephants

Whiplash

White Men Can’t Jump

You Again

February 2

Pam & Tommy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

February 3

Basketball and Other Things: Complete Season 1

The Deep House

February 4

Beans

The Beta Test

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos

February 5

Rick & Morty: Season 5

February 8

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

February 10

To Catch a Smuggler: Season 3 Premiere

Gully

February 11

Dollface: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

February 14

The Space Between

February 15

America’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 4

America’s Book of Secrets: Special Edition: Complete Season 1

American Pickers: Complete Season 15

Encounter: Complete Season 1

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 6 & 8

Hoarders: Complete Seasons 1, 2 & 12

Little Women: LA: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 12

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 2

Mountain Men: Complete Season 10

Mr. Queen: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 1

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch: Complete Season 2

Storage Wars: Complete Season 13

The UnXplained With William Shatner: Complete Season 2B

Cheer Squad Secrets

District B13

Fireheart

Hammer of the Gods

The Shape of Water

Who Is Killing the Cheerleaders?

February 17

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 6

A House on the Bayou

February 18

The King’s Man

The Feast

February 19

Fate/stay night: Complete Season 1

Gurren Lagann: Complete Season 1

February 22

American Song Contest: Season Premiere

How It Ends

February 24

Snowfall: Season 5 Premiere

The Last Rite

February 25

No Exit (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Season 21 Premiere

February 27

Three Identical Strangers