Hulu Plans To Start Showing New Ads

Popular streaming service Hulu will be introducing ads to its programming this spring.

The service will introduce a tier system later this year. The lowest tier of the system will come with pause break ads.” According to the streamer, the static promos will start appearing in the spring for select shows and movies. Unlike traditional TV ad breaks that interrupt your viewing, Hulu says its new ads are designed to be ‘non-intrusive,’” Engadget reports. “They’ll also carry messaging that’s relevant to a pause break, starting with ads from Coca-Cola and toilet-paper brand Charmin.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hulu has tested the new ad system and claims they were quite popular in this process. As Hulu plans to discount its prices to compete with Netflix, the ads are likely the plan to make up for the revenue change. The ad-free tier at Hulu will remain commercial-free at a slightly higher price.

Hulu currently plays ads before certain programs, which according to the streaming service includes Grey’s Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Scandal, New Girl, and How To Get Away With Murder.

“If you subscribe to Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV, please note that you will still see ads during live streams, DVR recordings and the additional on-demand content that is offered directly by each network,” the service notes in its Help section. “There are just a few shows in our streaming library that are not included in the ad-free plan due to streaming rights. The good news is that episodes of the shows listed below will still stream uninterrupted — there will just be a quick ad before and after each video.”

The new ads will play when shows are paused. This means a pause screen will show a logo for Charmin or Coca-Cola, as the two brands are already in place to advertise with the service. The new ads won’t cause users to experience any delays in their viewing experience as pressing play will resume the program and immediately remove the ad. The ads will still only be a part of Hulu’s basic tier subscriptions.

How do you feel about streaming services like Hulu playing ads when they are a pay-to-play network to begin with? Will it cause you to make changes in your choice of streaming service or are pause-screen ads simple and non-intrusive enough to keep your around? Share your thoughts in the comment section.