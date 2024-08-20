Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024

While September is still a couple of weeks away, Hulu is preparing for the new month a little early, letting subscribers know what the streaming service has in store. On Monday, Hulu unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of September, and there’s quite a bit to look forward to.

September marks the return of network TV, which means a lot of ABC and Fox shows are going to be hitting Hulu with new seasons. The majority of shows on both of those networks have their new episodes added to Hulu the morning after they air, so TV fans with streaming access will have plenty to watch in the weeks ahead.

Next month sees Fox animation hits like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapoplis all make their way back to the network with new seasons. Grey’s Anatomy is returning with its 21st season, while the 9-1-1 franchise continues on both networks.

You can check out the full list of September Hulu additions below!

September 1st

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24

27 Dresses

A Glitch in the Matrix

A Good Day to Die Hard

Amsterdam

Bandidas

Bedtime Stories

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Breaking Up

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2

Date Night

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

Dead Poets Society

Deliver Us From Evil

Die Hard

Die Hard 2

Die Hard With a Vengeance

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Dr. Dolittle 2

Enough Said

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest

Freaky Friday

Hannah Montana the Movie

High School Musical

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Independence Day

Jennifer’s Body

Live Free or Die Hard

The Lizzie Mcguire Movie

Mean Girls (2004)

Mothering Sunday

Neighbors

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

Never Been Kissed

The Pacifier

Pearl Harbor

The Princess Diaries

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Princess Protection Program

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

The Roommate

See How They Run

Sicario

Snatch

Straw Dogs (2011)

Super 8

Superbad

Us (2019)

September 3rd

English Teacher: Series Premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25

Ready Player One

September 4th

Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)

Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

September 5th

Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10

Dragonkeeper (2022)

September 6th

Cash Out

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1

September 9th

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere

Beyond: Messages from 9/11

Clean This House: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4

Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11

9/11: The Legacy

9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

September 10th

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

September 11th

Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)

September 12th

Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

September 13th

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere

In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere

The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed

Boy Kills World

September 14th

Catfish: Complete Season 9A

September 15th

Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Favourite (2018)

September 16th

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

September 17th

Child Star: Documentary Premiere

Handling the Undead

September 18th

American Sports Story: Series Premiere

Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere

High Potential: Series Premiere

September 19th

The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere

UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

September 20th

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries

The Absence of Eden

September 21st

Come Out Fighting

September 23rd

Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere

September 24th

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1

9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5

September 25th

The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)

Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)

FLY

Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere

September 26th

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere

Grotesquerie: Series Premiere

The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere

Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7

September 27th

She Taught Love: Film Premiere

Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere

Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere

Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere

9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere

What You Wish For

September 28th

Asphalt City

Social Studies: Series Premiere

September 29th

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11

September 30th

Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere

Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere

The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere

Babes (2024)

Blippi Ball Pit Specials

Poltergeist (2015)