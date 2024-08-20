TV Shows

Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024

Network TV premieres start hitting Hulu in September.

While September is still a couple of weeks away, Hulu is preparing for the new month a little early, letting subscribers know what the streaming service has in store. On Monday, Hulu unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of September, and there’s quite a bit to look forward to.

September marks the return of network TV, which means a lot of ABC and Fox shows are going to be hitting Hulu with new seasons. The majority of shows on both of those networks have their new episodes added to Hulu the morning after they air, so TV fans with streaming access will have plenty to watch in the weeks ahead.

Next month sees Fox animation hits like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapoplis all make their way back to the network with new seasons. Grey’s Anatomy is returning with its 21st season, while the 9-1-1 franchise continues on both networks.

You can check out the full list of September Hulu additions below!

September 1st

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Good Day to Die Hard
Amsterdam
Bandidas
Bedtime Stories
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Date Night
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dead Poets Society
Deliver Us From Evil
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Enough Said
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Freaky Friday
Hannah Montana the Movie
High School Musical
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Independence Day
Jennifer’s Body
Live Free or Die Hard
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Never Been Kissed
The Pacifier
Pearl Harbor
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Princess Protection Program
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Roommate
See How They Run
Sicario
Snatch
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8
Superbad
Us (2019)

September 3rd

English Teacher: Series Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
Ready Player One

September 4th

Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere

September 5th

Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Dragonkeeper (2022)

September 6th

Cash Out
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1

September 9th

Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
Beyond: Messages from 9/11
Clean This House: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
9/11: The Legacy
9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1

September 10th

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

September 11th

Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)

September 12th

Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

September 13th

How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Boy Kills World

September 14th

Catfish: Complete Season 9A

September 15th

Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Favourite (2018)

September 16th

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

September 17th

Child Star: Documentary Premiere
Handling the Undead

September 18th

American Sports Story: Series Premiere
Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
High Potential: Series Premiere

September 19th

The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

September 20th

Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
The Absence of Eden

September 21st

Come Out Fighting

September 23rd

Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere

September 24th

Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5

September 25th

The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
FLY
Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere

September 26th

The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7

September 27th

She Taught Love: Film Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
What You Wish For

September 28th

Asphalt City
Social Studies: Series Premiere

September 29th

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11

September 30th

Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
Babes (2024)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials
Poltergeist (2015)

