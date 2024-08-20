Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2024

While September is still a couple of weeks away, Hulu is preparing for the new month a little early, letting subscribers know what the streaming service has in store. On Monday, Hulu unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of September, and there’s quite a bit to look forward to.
September marks the return of network TV, which means a lot of ABC and Fox shows are going to be hitting Hulu with new seasons. The majority of shows on both of those networks have their new episodes added to Hulu the morning after they air, so TV fans with streaming access will have plenty to watch in the weeks ahead.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Next month sees Fox animation hits like The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Krapoplis all make their way back to the network with new seasons. Grey’s Anatomy is returning with its 21st season, while the 9-1-1 franchise continues on both networks.
You can check out the full list of September Hulu additions below!
September 1st
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 24
27 Dresses
A Glitch in the Matrix
A Good Day to Die Hard
Amsterdam
Bandidas
Bedtime Stories
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Breaking Up
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2
Date Night
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
Dead Poets Society
Deliver Us From Evil
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Die Hard With a Vengeance
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Dr. Dolittle 2
Enough Said
Ferngully: The Last Rainforest
Freaky Friday
Hannah Montana the Movie
High School Musical
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Independence Day
Jennifer’s Body
Live Free or Die Hard
The Lizzie Mcguire Movie
Mean Girls (2004)
Mothering Sunday
Neighbors
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
Never Been Kissed
The Pacifier
Pearl Harbor
The Princess Diaries
The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
Princess Protection Program
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
The Roommate
See How They Run
Sicario
Snatch
Straw Dogs (2011)
Super 8
Superbad
Us (2019)
September 3rd
English Teacher: Series Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Complete Season 25
Ready Player One
September 4th
Murai in Love: Series Premiere (Subbed & Dubbed)
Tell Me Lies: Season 2 Premiere
September 5th
Arranged: Complete Season 1 and 2
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 10
Dragonkeeper (2022)
September 6th
Cash Out
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 1
September 9th
Universal Basic Guys: Series Premiere
Beyond: Messages from 9/11
Clean This House: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 4
Road to 9/11: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Towers: The Elevators of 9/11
9/11: The Legacy
9/11: The Pentagon: Complete Season 1
September 10th
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
September 11th
Los Chavez: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Seoul Busters: Series Premiere (Subbed)
September 12th
Airline: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
September 13th
How to Die Alone: Series Premiere
In Vogue: The 90s: Docuseries Premiere
The Old Man: Season 2 Premiere
The Feeling That the Time for Doing Something Has Passed
Boy Kills World
September 14th
Catfish: Complete Season 9A
September 15th
Hell on Wheels: Complete Seasons 1-5
The Favourite (2018)
September 16th
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards
September 17th
Child Star: Documentary Premiere
Handling the Undead
September 18th
American Sports Story: Series Premiere
Dancing With the Stars: Season 33 Premiere
High Potential: Series Premiere
September 19th
The Golden Bachelorette: Series Premiere
UFO Hunters: Complete Season 1Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Unidentified: UFOs in the Headlines
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
September 20th
Little Miss Innocent: Complete Docuseries
The Absence of Eden
September 21st
Come Out Fighting
September 23rd
Rescue HI-Surf: Series Premiere
September 24th
Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal: Complete Season 1
9-1-1: Lone Star: Complete Season 5
September 25th
The Judge From Hell: Series Premiere (Subbed)
Mama Cake: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
FLY
Murder in a Small Town: Series Premiere
September 26th
The Floor: Season 2 Premiere
Grotesquerie: Series Premiere
The Masked Singer: Season 12 Premiere
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 7
September 27th
She Taught Love: Film Premiere
Crime Scene Kitchen: Season 3 Premiere
Doctor Odyssey: Series Premiere
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21 Premiere
Hell’s Kitchen: Season 23 Premiere
9-1-1: Season 8 Premiere
What You Wish For
September 28th
Asphalt City
Social Studies: Series Premiere
September 29th
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 11
September 30th
Bob’s Burgers: Season 15 Premiere
Krapopolis: Season 2 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 36 Premiere
Babes (2024)
Blippi Ball Pit Specials
Poltergeist (2015)