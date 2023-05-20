Futurama Revival Confirms Weekly Release on Hulu

Futurama is coming back for its second major revival (and third run overall) with a new slate of episodes on Hulu later this Summer, and thankfully the new Futurama revival has been confirmed for a weekly release on streaming! As fans have seen numerous times through the streaming era thus far, new shows are more likely to drop all of their episodes in a single day than not. There have been a number of successful examples where new streaming series still find success through a weekly release, and now it's been confirmed that Futurama's upcoming release with Hulu will follow in that format with a weekly launch for the returning animated sitcom.

Hulu recently announced that the new Futurama episodes will kick off with Season 11 on Monday, July 24th, but the biggest announcement is the confirmation that each new episode will be releasing on a weekly basis thereafter. Season 11 of the series (while it's also technically Season 8 when accounting for its broadcast releases) will feature the first ten episodes of the initially ordered 20 episodes planned for Futurama's big revival with Hulu.

What to Know for New Futurama on Hulu

20th Television Animation produces the new Futurama seasons on Hulu with Rough Draft Studios providing the animation. Original creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen return as executive producers together with the also returning Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Voice stars from the first two Futurama runs are returning as well with Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman all previously confirmed thus far. The episode titles for Futurama Season 11 break down as such:

"The Impossible Stream,"

"Rage Against The Vaccine,"

"Zapp Gets Cancelled,"

"The Prince And The Product,"

"Related To Items You've Viewed,"

"Children Of A Lesser Bog,"

"How The West Was 1010001"

"I Know What You Did Last Xmas,"

"Parasites Regained,"

"All The Way Down."

Futurama Season 11 premieres with Hulu on July 24th, with new episodes following on a weekly basis after. These titles promise some returns to some of the biggest questions left unanswered from the original Futurama runs, so fingers crossed some big things are taken care of before this revival is all over! What are you hoping to see from the new Futurama seasons? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!