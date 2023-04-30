Hulu Exec Reveals Why Futurama Fans Should Be Excited for Revival

Futurama is currently gearing up for its second major revival with Hulu coming later this Summer, and one of the major executives at Hulu has revealed why fans should be excited to see the animated series come back for new episodes! Futurama has plenty of experience with major revivals as it has notably been canceled and brought back for new episodes a couple of times through its tenure so far. Futurama is now getting ready for its third and most prominent revival, however, as it will be properly entering the streaming era with a new batch of episodes later this year.

Futurama is now returning from cancellation for its third official time with Hulu this Summer, and Hulu vice-president of animation Kelci Parker opened up about the upcoming revival series in a special interview with Emmy Magazine. Detailing that while Futurama has been rebooted before, this new Hulu series is teased as a "fun evolution" of Futurama that fans will still need to see when it finally debuts, "People should be excited because it's a fun evolution to the series. It's a show that's been rebooted so many times," Parker said. "But somehow it still works and still feels like it's a show that we need."

What to Know About New Futurama

Futurama has been revived by Hulu, and has been picked up for 20 episodes overall. The first season of the new Futurama series is scheduled to debut with Hulu some time this Summer, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date for the new episodes just yet. The episode titles for the first wave of revival episodes have been revealed for the new Futurama, however, and break down as such:

"The Impossible Stream,"

"Rage Against The Vaccine,"

"Zapp Gets Cancelled,"

"The Prince And The Product,"

"Related To Items You've Viewed,"

"Children Of A Lesser Bog,"

"How The West Was 1010001,"

"I Know What You Did Last Xmas,"

"Parasites Regained,"

"All The Way Down."

Although there were a few contract disputes early on, the new Futurama revival will feature a returning cast from the original series. There are hopes that Futurama will be filling in some of the gaps that have been left from the previous two revivals