Nine Perfect Strangers Star Michael Shannon on the Surprising Shooting Experience

Over the past 18 months, most movie and TV productions have had to grapple with complicated health and safety protocols to keep their cast and crews safe during the coronavirus pandemic, though in the case of Hulu's new series Nine Perfect Strangers, the nature of the concept allowed its stars to earn some escape from the rest of the world, with star Michael Shannon noting how shooting the series was an unexpected relief from real-world stressors. Making that positivity even more unexpected is the intense nature of the therapeutic elements of the series' narrative, as Shannon's character is coping with his son's suicide. New episodes of Nine Perfect Strangers debut on Wednesdays on Hulu.

"I just remember being quite happy that I did it and feeling happy at work, which I guess is ironic considering the subject matter I was dealing with, but I was happy to be where I was in Australia, in this safe enclave away from the craziness of the COVID situation," Shannon detailed to ComicBook.com. "And I was really happy to be with the people I was with and doing the work I was doing. It just felt significant, and it would be something that perhaps would help some people who had been dealing with similar things."

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.

Shannon's appearance in the film is a slight deviation from other figures he's played, as his look fully channels his inner "dad" and all of the disheveled elements that comes with such a character, as he revealed the personal contribution he made to the look.

"The glasses were my idea. I mean, I said, 'This guy would definitely wear his glasses,' which you're always reluctant to do because they can make photography a little tricky with reflections and whatnot. But I just thought this guy has to have glasses," the actor pointed out. "The hair, I didn't want to have short hair. I figured it was like, he's trying to be that cool teacher, not a hippie, but reminiscent of a hippie."

He added, "He's definitely not lazy. It's just probably not important. In light of, particularly in light of recent events in his life, probably not a priority."

