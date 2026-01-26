Hulu’s Dystopian Sci-fi Sequel Series Confirms Release Date (And It’s Sooner Than We Expected)

Hulu‘s harrowing dystopian sci-fi series,The Handmaid’s Tale, is returning with a sequel — and its release date is far sooner than we expected. The Handmaid’s Tale is one of Hulu’s best shows to date, though it’s far from the most rewatchable sci-fi offering out there. Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel, it imagines a patriarchal future where fertile women are forced to be “handmaids” to procreate for the state. The six-season TV show takes the story well beyond the source material, exploring the characters’ pushback and eventual revolution against the system.

And The Testaments, which will adapt Atwood’s 2019 sequel novel, will reveal what happens after — with a release date that’s not long after the original show’s ending. Per Variety, the Handmaid’s Tale follow-up is set to premiere on April 8, 2026. That’s not even a full year after main series’ finale dropped (it took its final bow on May 27, 2025). Like many other Hulu series, The Testaments will kick off with a three-episode premiere before adopting a weekly release format.

As for what The Testaments will cover, the sequel’s synopsis dubs it “a dramatic coming of age story set in Gilead.” Unfortunately, Gilead is still standing, even years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The upcoming show, which stars Chase Infiniti and Lucy Halliday, will follow two teens enrolled in Aunt Lydia’s school for future wives. Through them, and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd will reprise her role), The Testaments will explore the realities of a totalitarian regime, driving home how persistent it can be even after it starts to crumble.

The Testaments‘ release date may come as a surprise for anyone who has grown accustomed to the long waits associated with streaming shows. However, it follows a rising trend in the TV landscape. Spinoff series have started releasing closer and closer to their mainline shows. Just look at the short breaks between The Boys and Gen V, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon, and The Legend of Vox Machina and The Mighty Nein.

It seems that streamers are trying to keep subscribers occupied with new content from their major franchises, even if they still take a year or two to produce new seasons of one show. It’s a sign they’re listening to audiences’ complaints about gaps between chapters. That’s a plus, as is the fact that we’ll get to watch The Testaments earlier than we thought. Of course, since The Handmaid’s Tale is over, it could be back to long breaks after Season 1.

