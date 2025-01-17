10 Best Hulu Shows to Binge Right Now

In today’s streaming world, tons of platforms are competing to win over movie and television audiences. As far as TV goes, Hulu boasts one of the most impressive catalogs of series — both recurring and limited. From The Bear to Only Murders in the Building to The Handmaid’s Tale, several of Hulu’s greatest shows are set to release seasons in 2025. In the past, titles like Say Nothing and Normal People have captivated audiences, and they continue to draw new viewers to the platform. Hence, there are tons of options from various genres for TV lovers to stream on Hulu.

Out of all of the streaming service’s TV series, these ten shows are the best ones to start binging right now.

1. The Bear

Hulu’s The Bear follows Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto as he transforms his family’s Chicago sandwich shop into a first-rate fine dining establishment. Jeremy Allen White stars in the lead role, while Ayo Edebiri plays Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach portrays Richie Jeremovich. Other recurring cast members include Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. Following its premiere in 2022, The Bear has won 21 Emmys across its three seasons. Fans of the series are in luck because The Bear Season 4 will arrive on Hulu at some point in 2025.

2. Shōgun

Based on the novel by James Clavell, Shōgun premiered on Hulu in 2024. The show chronicles the chain of events following the arrival of a European ship in feudal Japan. Captivating politics and power struggles, as well as compelling characters all contributed to Shōgun‘s success. The impressive cast includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Cosmo Jarvis, Tadanobu Asano, and Takehiro Hira. Originally planned as a miniseries, the show was subsequently renewed for a second and third season on the heels of massive critical acclaim. Shōgun took home a whopping 18 awards at the 2024 Emmys, as well as four Golden Globes, making it the most acclaimed TV series of the last year.

3. Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building‘s plot revolves around Steve Martin’s Charles Haden-Savage, Martin Short’s Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora — three neighbors who share an obsession with true crime. When the trio become involved in a murder mystery, they must work together to solve the case. Only Murders in the Building premiered in 2021 and has aired four seasons thus far. Season 5 will premiere in 2025.

4. Under the Bridge

Hulu’s 2024 limited series Under the Bridge derives its story from Rebecca Godfrey’s book of the same title, which was based on a true story. The plot involves a 14-year-old girl named Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta), who went missing in 1997 following a night out with friends. In the wake of the event, local police officer Cam Bentland (Lily Gladstone) and Godfrey (Riley Keough), herself, attempt to solve the case by placing the accused group of girls under a microscope. Under the Bridge‘s gripping narrative makes it perfectly binge-worthy.

5. We Were the Lucky Ones

Joey King and Logan Lerman star in We Were the Lucky Ones, a 2024 limited series adaptation of Georgia Hunter’s novel about the true story of a Jewish family striving to reunite after their separation during World War II. The show tells an amazing and heart-wrenching story of survival in one of history’s darkest moments. We Were the Lucky Ones also includes Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, and Moran Rosenblatt in its cast.

6. Say Nothing

The 2024 Hulu miniseries Say Nothing focuses on the period known as The Troubles, between the 1970s and 1990s in Northern Ireland. Say Nothing‘s story is based on the novel by Patrick Radden Keefe, which details events such as the 1973 Old Bailey Bombing, the murder of Jean McConville, and other matters involving the Provisional Irish Republican Army over the decades. The cast of Say Nothing features Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Emily Healy, Maxine Peake, Josh Finan, and many more. The series paints a harrowing picture of the country’s most tumultuous period in recent memory.

7. The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale adapts the popular Margaret Atwood books of the same name. The show’s narrative takes place in a dystopian future that subjugates women under a patriarchal dictatorship in a place known as Gilead. Leading the cast is Elizabeth Moss, who portrays Offred. Other stars include Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Max Minghella, and Amanda Brugel. A winner of 15 Emmys since its premiere in 2017, The Handmaid’s Tale is set to release its sixth and final season in 2025.

8. What We Do in the Shadows

What We Do in the Shadows began airing in 2019 and recently completed its six-season run in late 2024. The Emmy-winning comedy series chronicles the lives of several vampires living together on Staten Island, New York. Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, and Harvey Guillén chiefly feature in the main cast, with Mark Proksch, Kristen Schaal, and Anthony Atamanuik in support. Spanning over 60 episodes, What We Do in the Shadows makes a great binge-watch over many days.

9. Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs premiered in 2021 and aired two more seasons in 2022 and 2023. Hilarious and heartwarming, the Emmy-nominated series follows a group of teens living on a reservation in Oklahoma. D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Devery Jacobs, Paulina Alexis, and Lane Factor make up the show’s central characters, while Zahn McClarnon, Sarah Podemski, Elva Guerra, Lil Mike, and Funny Bone also feature. Reservation Dogs was co-created by Taika Waititi.

10. Normal People

Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones lead Normal People, a limited series about the on-and-off romance between Connell (Mescal) and Marianne (Edgar-Jones) in Ireland. The show premiered in 2020 and earned four Emmy nominations. Normal People was the first role in a major production for Mescal, while Edgar-Jones’ performance in the series generated numerous future projects for the rising star.

All of these titles are available to stream on Hulu.