iCarly Reboot News Has the Internet Losing Their Minds

Earlier today came the surprise news that Nickelodeon's iCarly is officially headed back to our television screens with a revival of the hit series in development for Paramount+, the rebranded iteration of the CBS All Access streaming service that will debut next year. The hit series previously wrapped up in 2012 with this revival set to mark the first episodes in almost a decade. Naturally, fans of the series were stoked to hear this news, but the reactions to its announcement have been extreme, and unlike True Blood, the fans are LOVING it.

Included in the announcement of the revival was that Miranda Cosgrove, who played the titular Carly, is set to return, alongside Spencer actor Jerry Trainor and Freddie actor Nathan Kress. It is unclear at this point if Noah Munck, who played Gibby, or Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, will be joining the revival but as you can see below, fans of the series have some demands and the return of these characters is among them.

The revival is being developed by Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever).

While plot details surrounding the revival are under wraps, its announcement is definitely a pleasant surprise for fans, especially considering how successful the original series was. iCarly originally ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon, and also spawned a spinoff series Sam & Cat, which followed McCurdy's character becoming roommates with Victorious' Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande).