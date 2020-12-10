iCarly Reboot News Has the Internet Losing Their Minds
Earlier today came the surprise news that Nickelodeon's iCarly is officially headed back to our television screens with a revival of the hit series in development for Paramount+, the rebranded iteration of the CBS All Access streaming service that will debut next year. The hit series previously wrapped up in 2012 with this revival set to mark the first episodes in almost a decade. Naturally, fans of the series were stoked to hear this news, but the reactions to its announcement have been extreme, and unlike True Blood, the fans are LOVING it.
Included in the announcement of the revival was that Miranda Cosgrove, who played the titular Carly, is set to return, alongside Spencer actor Jerry Trainor and Freddie actor Nathan Kress. It is unclear at this point if Noah Munck, who played Gibby, or Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, will be joining the revival but as you can see below, fans of the series have some demands and the return of these characters is among them.
The revival is being developed by Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever).
While plot details surrounding the revival are under wraps, its announcement is definitely a pleasant surprise for fans, especially considering how successful the original series was. iCarly originally ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon, and also spawned a spinoff series Sam & Cat, which followed McCurdy's character becoming roommates with Victorious' Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande).
losing my freaking mind
this icarly reboot has got me losing my freaking mind. i cannot wait i literally have been rewatching the series 😭 pic.twitter.com/2vrnvnio8c— branden (@branden_townes) December 9, 2020
IT'S HAPPENING
In 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁🥁 I KNOW YOU SEE #iCarly pic.twitter.com/053skglqGa— Joevonne (@JoevonneGomezz) December 10, 2020
iCarly is coming back.
iCarly is coming back.— Johnny (@ItsJohnny05) December 9, 2020
iCarly is coming back.
iCarly is coming back.
iCarly is coming back.
iCarly is coming back. pic.twitter.com/zLbPWeEt1P
Noted fan, Stephen A. Smith, reacts
iCarly coming back? Say less pic.twitter.com/7BgIpvJ5tU— Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) December 9, 2020
Gibby and Guppy better return
Gibby and Guppy better return too or we riot! #iCarly pic.twitter.com/rIBssmI98e— . (@princesworId) December 9, 2020
Forget Spider-Man 3
Forget Spider-Man 3, this is the real supervillain team-up I want to see return in the #iCarly reboot. pic.twitter.com/MJq6HvtA7n— Ryan Beane (@ryanbeane_03) December 9, 2020
I need Jane Lynch to return as Sam's Mom
Since y'all bringing back ICarly, I need Jane Lynch to return as Sam's Mom. #iCarly pic.twitter.com/SGkrVx3nBn— ✨Ms.Baeyonetta✨ (@Valyonetta) December 9, 2020
If this legend doesn’t return I’m not watching
If this legend doesn’t return I’m not watching 😂😂 #icarly pic.twitter.com/Ti7UnGmYeh— MojoDaddyTV 🖤🤍 (@MojoDaddyTTV) December 9, 2020
i’ve reached peak happiness
i’ve reached peak happiness ICARLY IS COMING BACK WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/R49sGISNqM— ariane is depressed 🐸 (@arianekeona) December 9, 2020
I AM GONNA CRY
ICARLY IS COMING BACK I REPEAT ICARLY IS COMING BACK I AM GONNA CRY IN A FREAKING CORNER! 😩 #iCarly #iCarlyReboot— AbbyLovesHarryStyles (@AbbyAbbyb1) December 9, 2020