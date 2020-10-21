Flashdance TV Reboot in the Works at Paramount+

✖

Decades after its debut, Flashdance is here to take a hold of audience's hearts once again. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Hollywood Reporter) that a television reboot of the iconic 1983 film is currently in development, with the goal of it debuting on Paramount+, a streaming service that is currently known as CBS All Access. The project will be executive produced and directed by Professor Marston and the Wonder Women's Angela Robinson, and written by Good Girls Revolt's Tracy McMillan. Lynda Obst, who served as associate producer on the original film, is set to executive produce the reboot.

The new version of Flashdance is expected to revolve around a young Black woman with ballet dreams and a strip club reality who struggles to find her place in the world while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.

The original Flashdance made its triumphant debut in 1983, ultimately grossing more than $200 million at the global box office, and turning star Jennifer Beals into a household name. The film was Beals' second-ever film role, and she was initially offered the project during her first term at Yale University.

“My agent [calls] me and [tells] me I got the film and I say, ‘Well, I have to take a moment to think about it,'” Beals told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. “Because if I couldn’t defer a term, there would’ve been a distinct possibility I wouldn’t have done the film. Because I loved school so much.”

This Flashdance reboot will be just the latest notable franchise making its way onto Paramount+, which is set to officially rebrand in early 2021. The streaming service is also going to be home to the Grease spinoff series, as well as existing CBS All Access franchises like The Twilight Zone and Star Trek.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, previously said in a press release. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

