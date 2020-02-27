Ice Cream Man TV Adaptation Headed to Quibi

It was previously revealed that the Image Comics horror series Ice Cream Man was in development for television via Universal Content Productions and now the series has a home. The new streaming service Quibi has picked up Ice Cream Man, ironic since the name is a portmanteau of “quick bites,” and will add it to its roster of shows in the works. Adam & Max Reid of Amazon’s Sneak Pete will write and executive produce along with Chris Bender and Jake Weiner of Good Fear Content and Jake Wagner of Alibi. The comic series was created by W. Maxwell Prince and made its debut in January of 2018, it has no relation to the 1995 camp horror movie of the same name.

In the vein of Eerie Comics, Tales from the Crypt, and Shudder’s Creepshow, Ice Cream Man is an anthology horror-fantasy series where the titular character serves as the “host” who introduces each individual tale. The official description for the first volume, filled with ice cream puns, reads:

“Chocolate, vanilla, existential horror, addiction, musical fantasy…there’s a flavor for everyone’s misery. ICE CREAM MAN is a genre-defying comic book series, featuring disparate “one-shot” tales of sorrow, wonder, and redemption. Each installment features its own cast of strange characters, dealing with their own special sundae of suffering. And on the periphery of all of them, like the twinkly music of his colorful truck, is the Ice Cream Man—a weaver of stories, a purveyor of sweet treats. Friend. Foe. God. Demon. The man who, with a snap of his fingers—lickety split!—can change the course of your life forever.”

For those unaware, Quibi is a streaming service focusing on short form series and films with shows only available on mobile devices and episodes running 10 minutes at most across all titles. The service is set to launch on April 6. A subscription will cost $4.99 per month with ads, or $7.99 per month without.

It’s unclear what the “launch titles” for Quibi will be when it debuts, but shows from Ridley Scott, Peter Farrelly Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, and Stephen Curry are all in various stages of development. Other shows in the works for the service include a reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, a spin-off of Robbie & Stephen Amell’s Code 8, plus a Marvel vs DC documentary series from the Russo brothers, and a revival of Reno 911!. New shows will debut on the service every day on the platform