James Bond Star Reveals What Franchise Needs to Move Forward

If the James Bond franchise is to move forward, one No Time to Die star says the producers of the property need to do whatever they can to reinvent the beloved spy. In a new interview with RadioTimes, Ben Whishaw—the actor behind Agent Q in the three latest Bond flicks—said producers would need to renew both the franchise and his contract should the franchise move forward.

“I was only contracted to do three films, and they’re done,” Whishaw told the magazine. “How many films have they made – 25 or something? I think they have to keep renewing it if they want to keep going!”

Who’s going to be the next James Bond?

With Daniel Craig confirmed to be done with the coveted role, many have spent copious amounts of time speculating on who could be the next person to stand in the position. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, and Regé-Jean Page have been named as the favorites to replace Craig. In fact, Cavil has already been in the running to play Bond, according to Casino Royale helmer Martin Campbell.

“The way they work with Bond, and it’s pretty terrific, is when they decide on the actor and you audition – in our case, it was eight people – it’s very democratic,” Campbell continued. “You sit around a table, eight or nine of you. It was myself and the producers, casting director, etc. And you go through the eight people and you put your hand up as you talk through each person and ultimately everybody has to be unanimous in their decision, if you see what I mean.”

“Henry’s 40, so by the time he’s done the third one he’s going to be 50 and anything beyond that’s two, three years per Bond,” Campbell added. “He’s in good shape Henry, he’s a good guy. He did very well in the audition, but ironically he was too young.”

When will the next James Bond be revealed?

Though many are hoping for Bond news as soon as possible, longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli revealed earlier this year casting hasn’t moved forward in the slightest as there isn’t a script for the next film. Given there’s been a writers’ strike since May, it’s unlikely any movement has taken place since.

“No, we haven’t even started casting yet,” Broccoli told LADbible. “There isn’t even a script.”

No Time to Die is now streaming on MGM+.