Interview With the Vampire Recasts Major Role Ahead of Season 2

Interview With the Vampire is going through a major evolution before Season 2. Late Friday night, a report from Variety revealed that Bailey Bass will not be returning as Claudia for Interview With the Vampire's upcoming second season. The role will now be portrayed by Delainey Hayles, who previously appeared in Too Close and Holby City. This comes as Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire is set to begin production next week in Prague, followed by production in Paris and New Orleans. Interview With the Vampire was the first starring television role for Bass, who has since gone on to play Tsireya in the Avatar franchise.

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I'm unable to return to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for the second season," Bass said in a statement. "Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over. I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans."

"Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire," a spokesperson for AMC said in a statement. "For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two. We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best."

What will Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire be about?

Season 2 of Interview with the Vampire is set to show Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia heading off to Europe, with Lestat (Sam Reid) left for dead. This, combined with the reveal of Armand's identity, is sure to lead to a wild ride.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," showrunner Rolin Jones told AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining form it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

What do you think of Bailey Bass leaving Interview With the Vampire? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!