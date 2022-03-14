Invincible Fans Upset Show Didn’t Win Critics Choice Award

Hollywood gathered on Sunday night to celebrate this year’s Critics Choice Awards, honoring the best in film and television as voted by the critics. There were plenty of predictable wins throughout the night, but one category that left fans scratching their heads was the race for Best Animated Series. Marvel’s What…If? took home the prize, beating out shows like Bluey and Big Mouth for the victory. This lineup had folks wondering, “What about Invincible?”

The hit Prime Video series, based on Robert Kirkman’s Image Comics title of the same name, was a breakout hit in 2021 and many felt as though it would be up for major awards. As it turns out, Invincible wasn’t even nominated for the Critics Choice Award that What If…? ended up winning. Neither was Arcane, the League of Legends-inspired series from Netflix that took home nine Annie Awards just one day earlier.

The absence of Invincible and Arcane from the nominations was enough to spark a small outrage on Twitter. Invincible started trending on Monday as fans of the show complained about its total absence from the awards.

You can check out a few of the responses below.

