Invincible Fans Crown Season 4 Finale Peak Despite 1 Shocking Change

Invincible’s fourth season has come to an end, and with the final episode, Mark Grayson’s world has changed in ways that many fans might not have imagined. Thanks to the Viltrumite Empire facing extinction, especially following the recent war, Thragg and his forces have found their way to Earth. Rather than looking to eradicate mankind, the Viltrumites are taking a very different approach to their future outside of revenge. The final installment was quite different from many of the installments that populated season four, though this fact hasn’t stopped Invincible fans from making it one of the top-rated episodes of the season.

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So what was the “shocking change” that Invincible’s fourth season displayed that previous entries did not? Specifically, the installment was almost entirely free from fighting and/or violence of any kind, outside the hallucinations Mark had when imagining what the Viltrumites had planned for Earth. Throughout the finale, Grayson imagines Thragg and his army murdering his friends and family in particular gruesome ways, though the hatchet has been somewhat buried. The Viltrumite Empire is now living on Earth with the objective of breeding with humanity to restore their race, seeing how successful Nolan was with Mark. In the wake of the finale, fans are praising the episode for its different approach, as you can see below.

That invincible finale had no fighting and was still absolutely peak pic.twitter.com/JmA1ZkDDmf — Thomas🌴 (@Tactic2_) April 22, 2026

When mark realized thragg there wasn’t another hallucination 😭 this scene was cinematic af👌🏽🔥 #Invincible #InvincibleSeason4 pic.twitter.com/PfTXwVYcGB — Giselle//DD: BORN AGAIN S2 ERA💥⏳ 💍💫 (@giselleb1234) April 22, 2026

Finished the season finale of Invincible. A true highpoint for the series. From the emotional scene coming from Eve's confession to Mark's tension throughout the episode which felt very authentic. That final scene with Thragg was truly well done. I cannot wait for s5! pic.twitter.com/JjHY6OFYNg — Aaron (@AaronPart1) April 22, 2026

Just finished last season 4 episode of invincible



Peak — Krezzing (@Krezzingbutpriv) April 22, 2026

The Future of Invincible

Image Courtesy of Prime Video

Earlier this year, Invincible was renewed by Amazon Prime Video for a fifth season, with the animated series currently in production to continue Mark Grayson’s story. Now that the Viltrumite Empire has forged an uneasy truce with Earth, fans should expect to see the alien conquerors still have a part to play in the animated series, though in ways that many viewers might not expect. With Invincible creator and showrunner Robert Kirkman teasing at less space between seasons moving forward, the fifth season might not have a release date, but it may fly its way back to the streaming service next year.

Without diving too deep into spoiler territory, the Invincible comics might give us an idea of what is to come in the upcoming season. Based on the source material, expect the villain, Dinosaurus, to play a larger role following his fourth-season debut. Fans can also expect the possible return of Robot and Monster Girl, who were last seen during the fight against the Flaxan empire earlier this season.

Ironically, the fourth season has been well received by most Invincible fans, though one episode remains controversial. The fourth episode of season four, “Hurm,” was an entirely original story that never took place in the comics, dragging Mark to the underworld to aid Damien Darkblood and Satan himself. While the installment did have implications for creating new storylines for the animated show’s future, it has yet to be confirmed if the reception to the installment might change plans for Invincible.

What do you think of Invincible’s season four finale? Leave a comment and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!