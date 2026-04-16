Invincible Season 4 Drops Major Transformers Easter Egg (And You Probably Missed It)

Invincible’s fourth season released one of its hardest-hitting episodes earlier this week, with the penultimate installment seeing Mark Grayson’s fight against Thragg and the Viltrumite Empire ramping up. With a devastating revelation ending the episode, the latest entry in Invincible introduced a new look at the earlier days of the alien empire. In some shocking moments, viewers had the opportunity to relive Thragg’s rise in power, becoming the emperor of Viltrum, while creating an environment where only the strong survived. What fans might have missed is that a major Transformers reunion took place in the show’s runtime.

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During the earlier segment, revisiting the younger years of the Viltrumite Empire, viewers witness the previous Viltrum ruler, Argall, in action. With Thragg as the king’s right-hand man, the Coalition of Planets’ leader, Thaedus, tries to turn down the temperature as he was still a part of the Viltrumite establishment. Argall is given a voice in this episode, with none other than legendary actor Frank Welker, breathing life into the Viltrumite. Welker might be known for voicing the likes of Scooby-Doo, Garfield, Fred Jones, and Transformers’ Megatron. With Thaedus played by Frank Cullen, the voice of Optimus Prime, Invincible has given us an unexpected reunion between the leaders of the Autobots and the Decepticons.

This deadass just Pre-Cybertron War Optimus and Megatron pic.twitter.com/uyveDl4jsZ — Gobrus🍉 (@context1954) April 15, 2026

Optimus and Megatron’s Potential Future Reunion

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While the voice actors of Megatron and Optimus Prime reunited in the latest Invincible episode, this might not be the final time that we see the Decepticon and Autobot return. Robert Kirkman, the man responsible for bringing the likes of Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, and other Viltrumites to life, is planning to steer an animated adaptation of Skybound’s Energon Universe. The comic book universe has acted as a story to bring together the Transformers, G.I. Joe, and other Hasbro properties under one roof. While this new animated series doesn’t have a release date, it is possible that Frank Welker and Peter Cullen could return to their roles in this upcoming show.

Last year, we had the opportunity to talk with creator Robert Kirkman about working on the Energon Universe’s comic book line, with the Invincible author discussing how the crossover-verse came to be, “It’s not like Hasbro came to us or anything, Hasbro was going to other publishers, and publishers were putting presentations together. We were scrambling because we didn’t know it was available. We came in at the last minute, put together a presentation, and went all-out. We got lucky enough to secure the rights. I feel like it’s working, and it’s a passion project for all of us. We’re excited to work in this universe. There’s not much business planning with all this; it’s very much creative and fun first.”

With one episode left in Invincible’s fourth season, the Viltrumite Empire appears to be making its way to Earth. With Omni-Man and Conquest alone causing serious damage to the planet when they were creating paths of destruction, the entire race of alien warmongers landing on the planet is bad news for Mark and Earth’s protectors.

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