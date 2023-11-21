Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip Released

Invincible Season 2 is gearing up for the final episode of its run for the year, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect with a new sneak-peek clip from Episode 4! Invincible Season 2 returned for the first half of its scheduled episodes this year, and with them fans have been able to see how Mark Grayson and the rest of the hero world has tried to recover from everything that happened in the fight against Omni-Man at the end of the first season. But things have gotten a big shake up with the latest episode.

Invincible Season 2 is setting up for some big shake ups as Omni-Man has officially returned to the series with the end of the third episode, and Episode 4 is teasing that he and Mark will be in the immediate fallout of this surprise reunion. But while Mark is off planet there are still all sorts of things still happening on Earth as teased with the new clip from Episode 4 as Atom Eve is fighting a very familiar villain. Check out the new sneak peek at Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 below.

Big spoilers for Episode 4 this Friday... Killcannon didn't go down to city hall to change his name. pic.twitter.com/0C6K7RDmg8 — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 21, 2023

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 4

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 will be premiering with Amazon Prime Video on Friday, November 24th. This will be the final of the four planned episodes for Part 1 of the season before Invincible Season 2 returns with Part 2 some time next year. Unfortunately, no release date has been set for the second half as of the time of this writing. If you wanted to catch up before the first half ends, you can currently check out all of the Invincible episodes released thus far (and the Atom Eve special released in between the first two seasons) now streaming with Amazon Prime Video.

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

