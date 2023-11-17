Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 Has Fans Freaking Out Over That Major Death & Shocking Cliffhanger Ending
Invincible's second season just changed the game by seemingly killing a major character, and fans are in mourning.
The third episode of Invincible's second season has arrived and it might just be the biggest installment of the series so far. While the stinger of the episode three brings back a major character that many fans weren't expecting to return so soon, if ever, the halfway mark sees a big figure seemingly pass this mortal coil. Following the shocking moment, fans are taking to social media to both grieve and express their shock as one character meets a bloody demise at the hands of the Viltrumites.
Warning. If you haven't seen the third episode of Invincible's second season, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The start of the episode focuses on Mark Grayson going to college, as he takes his relationship with Amber Bennett to the next level. The third episode then takes the opportunity to not only tell the origin story of Allen the Alien, voiced by Seth Rogen, but puts the powerhouse in a terrible scenario. While attempting to have some downtime with the love of his life, Allen finds himself snatched from his meal thanks to three Viltrumites who are looking to discover what is going on with the Planet Earth and Nolan's departure.
Allen has been looking to learn who from the Coalition of Planets is feeding the Viltrum Empire intel, but his search seems to come to an end with this episode. The trio of Viltrumites viciously beat Allen, punching through his torso and hitting him so hard that his eyeball is ripped from his head. While Allen is able to survive the assault, barely clinging to life, the leader of the Coalition, Thadeus, has pulled life support from the downed brawler, and fans are not taking it well.
Do you think Allen the Alien is really dead? What was your most shocking moment in the latest episode of Invincible? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Mark Grayson.
Allen the alien episode?? Hell yeah!!!!
20 minutes into the episode:#Invincible pic.twitter.com/WpaYLqhqrN— inkevinsworld (@Inkevinsworld_) November 17, 2023
Anytime Allen the Alien is on screen #Invincible pic.twitter.com/LtYoWiiZ9H— ANW #FreePalestine 🇹🇹📷 (@TheColtonShow__) November 17, 2023
Invincible S2 Episode 3 had so much going on but masterfully gave everyone time to shine through. From Allen to Robot to Debbie. Lots of character growth / focus and plot progression
And that ending just reminds me that next episode is the last one until next year 😖 pic.twitter.com/SpgmYxKWFE— naps (@quarrellnapss) November 17, 2023
Me watching Allen having a wholesome moment just for THAT to happen in the new episode #Invincible pic.twitter.com/XRn3zoHkP9— badumtsss (@fearapex18) November 17, 2023
They did Allen the Alien so dirty in episode 3 I did not expect to cry during this episode 😭😭 #Invincible #InvincibleSeason2 pic.twitter.com/Mk31eKOAxz— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// THE MARVELS ERA💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) November 17, 2023
Allen the alien today #Invincible pic.twitter.com/kqxPOkuv4X— Momeina (@jaybxrb) November 17, 2023
I LOVE YOU ALLEN pic.twitter.com/d1KaHVgWmS— Isa (@lvnaisa) November 17, 2023
Seeing Allen brutally beaten and left for dead in space is perhaps the saddest thing I have ever seen in this show. #Invincible #AllenTheAlien #imagecomics #PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/aMPFeW5XEU— Kristopher Cornileus👑 (@ManofTomorrow22) November 17, 2023