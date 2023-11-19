Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 Poster Released

Invincible Season 2 is rounding out the first half of its episodes running this year before taking a break until 2024, and the animated series is celebrating the release of Episode 3 with a new poster! Invincible Season 2 has thrown fans right back into the mix as Mark Grayson has been doing his best to recover from everything that happened in the fight with his father at the end of the first season. As the hero world around him changes, Mark is now dealing with an even bigger wave of surprises with the release of the third episode of the season specifically.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 left Earth to showcase more of what's happening with a returning Allen the Alien, but there were also some very big returns fans didn't expect to see as the episode came to an end. Further fleshing out the new kind of world and new kinds of situations Mark is going to find himself in in the coming episodes, Episode 3 is definitely setting a wild place for the first half of the episodes to end later this month. Check out the poster for Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 below.

To get your own show poster you’ve really got to be…ALLEN THE ALIEN!!! pic.twitter.com/Ibi0GJZUxu — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) November 17, 2023

How to Watch Invincible Season 2 Episode 3

Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 is titled "This Missive, This Machination!" and the episode is teased as such, "Mark starts his college career, Debbie struggles with personal trauma, and Allen the Alien returns home to find a new threat facing the Coalition of Planets." If you wanted to check out the latest season before it ends its first half this year, you can currently catch up with all of the Invincible episodes released thus far (and the Atom Eve special released in between the first two seasons) now streaming with Amazon Prime Video.

Starring the likes of new additions to the cast for Season 2 such as Jay Pharoah, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Calista Flockhart, and many more, Amazon Prime Video teases Invincible as such, "Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

What did you think of Invincible Season 2 Episode 3?