Invincible Season 2 Release Date Gets Good News From Amazon Exec

It has been more than a year since Invincible dropped its season one finale, and there is still no official premiere date for the show's second season yet, in spite of Amazon's commitment to at least two more seasons of the acclaimed, animated superhero drama. That's about to change, a key executive said in an interview this week that there are defnitely coming in 2023. Earlier this month, the Invincible HQ Twitter account said that there would be an update coming in January 2023. The bloody series became a huge hit during its short first season, following on the heels of fellow ultra-violent superhero drama The Boys, which has become Prime Video's flagship series.

An adult animated series from Prime Video, Invincible is based on the long-running superhero series from Image Comics, Skybound, Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley.

"2023 is going to be a great year for people," Vernon Sanders, Amazon's head of television, told Collider.

The series is being adapted somewhat more faithfully than Kirkman's The Walking Dead, which saw radical changes right from the beginning of the long-running AMC show.

"[Invincible] sometimes adapts the comic book very closely, and sometimes it varies wildly," Kirkman told ComicBook.com last year. "I think that the majority of the first seven is original to the series. There are vast chunks of every episode that are not in the comics at all. I think that there are even episodes #1 and #8, which I wrote, and so I feel like they probably skewed a little bit closer to the comics than some of the other episodes, there are large chunks of those episodes that are completely original to the show. But I think that because the way that it's so consistent, and because some people haven't read the comics in some time, they're like, 'Oh yeah. This is exactly like the comics.' So I think that some people think it's a little bit closer to the comic than it actually is. Then at the same time, after years and years of working on The Walking Dead and being the guy in the room that's like, 'No, let's change it. Let's kill this character. Let's do this,' I was always pushing hard to change things as much as possible because I was bored with the source material because I was there for so long and additionally, The Walking Dead was something I was still actively doing [as a comic]. And so I was like, 'Oh my God, can we please do something different?'"

"I'm taking a little bit of a different approach to Invincible where I'm trying to tell myself, 'if it's not broken, don't fix it,,'" Kirkman continued. "My main goal is to expand scenes and heighten them in cool ways. And so I think you see a lot of that in Episode 8 with the battle stuff. There's not many characters yet [at this point] in the comic book series....There's a lot of different things along the way, that I add in that I feel kind of pluses up that fight, but doesn't change in any kind of way that makes it substantially different than how it goes in the comics. And so I feel like that's paying tribute to the source material, but also kind of expanding and improving on it in some cool ways."