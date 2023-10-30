Invincible Season 2 Debuts With Rare Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

There has been a long wait for new episodes of Prime Video's Invincible, but it looks like the wait was more than worth it. On Monday, the second season of Invincible debuted with a perfect 100% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This score is (at the time of this writing) based off of 14 reviews, all of which have praise for the new batch of episodes.

Invincible continues to adapt the unconventional superhero story initially created by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, which was published by Image Comics from 2003 through 2018. In addition to Season 1, Invincible has also encompassed an Atom Eve standalone special, which made its debut during San Diego Comic-Con this past July.

Why Was Invincible Season 2 Delayed?

In a 2021 interview, Kirkman also cited the years-long behind-the-scenes process of Invincible Season 1 as being the reason for any sort of delay, but that the end result would be more than worth the wait.

"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," comic co-creator Robert Kirkman said in an interview earlier this year. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."

When Will Invincible Season 3 Debut?

As Kirkman told ComicBook.com earlier this year, there will be a much shorter gap between future seasons of Invincible.

"This is a very complicated show," Kirkman explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "There's a lot of work going into it. Making an animated series is kind of like assembling a factory and getting that factory running, and now that we have everything in place, this is going to be the longest gap there will ever be between seasons. From this point on, every gap between seasons will be smaller."

What Is Invincible About?

Invincible is an adult animated superhero series that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who's just like every other guy his age — except his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man. But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers his father's legacy may not be as heroic as it seems."

Invincible stars Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra's Oh as Debbie Grayson, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl, Kevin Michael Richardson as the Mauler Twins, Walton Goggin as Cecil Stedman, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan/Rex Splode and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. New additions to the cast will include Chloe Bennet, Rob Delaney, Paul F. Tompkins, Peter Cullen, Tim Robinson, Tatiana Maslany, Sterling K. Brown, Phil Lamarr, Lea Thompson, Jay Pharoah, Calista Flockhart, and almost too many others to mention.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Prime Video's Invincible series? What do you think of the Rotten Tomatoes score for the new episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Invincible will premiere on November 3rd exclusively on Prime Video.