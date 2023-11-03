Invincible Season 2 has premiered on Amazon Prime Video and needless to say a lot of fans are in shock about how the second season begins!

(MAJOR SPOILERS FOLLOW!)

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

The opening sequence for Invincible Season 2 sees Mark Grayson/Invincible (Steven Yeun) battling with The Immortal (Ross Marquand), the Guardians of the Globe hero his father murdered (twice). The Immortal alludes to Mark needing to pay for all he's done, while Mark is unusually calm and collected – even as The Immortal gets the upper hand in the fight. That upper hand is lost (quite literally) when Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) arrives on the scene by severing Immortal's hand to free Mark, then quickly dispatches him with a flurry of punches and a decapitating head chop. The scene twists even further when Mark and his father actually exchange pleasantries, as we learn they have now combined forces and enslaved the Earth in the name of the Viltrumite Empire.

The scene then moves to a lone figure moving through the dystopia ruins of the city. Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) passes a large screen running Invincible's propaganda message calling for humanity's surrender, on an endless loop. Levy then makes contact with what's left of the Guardians of the Globe and their resistance group – led by surviving heroes Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), and Rudy Connors/Robot (Zachary Quinto/Ross Marquand). Invincible and Omni-Man then burst into the resistance base, to finish the Guardians off. Robot and Connors are killed in battle, but Mark snaps Atom Eve's neck just enough to paralyze her, so he can keep her as a companion. The rest of the resistance is rounded up for execution, but Levy escapes death by dropping through the floor into a portal, leaving Omni-Man and Invincible confused yet indifferent about what's happened.

Invincible Season 2 Opening Sequence Explained – Is It Real?

(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)

By the time we get to the end of Invincible Season 2 Episode 1, it's made clear what was happening in the bewildering opening to the premiere. Angstrom Levy turns out to have the superpower of opening portals between dimensions and seems to be on a mission of bringing peace to the multiverse by using the combined knowledge of his own variants to solve problems across realities.

In talking with the Mauler Twins, Angstrom Levy reveals that he hails from one of the realities where Invincible made the choice to join Omni-Man rather than fight him. The Season 2 opening teases what reality for Earth would be if that were to ever happen in the main reality of the show; it's also a possible foreshadowing that this united team of Omni-Man and Evil Invincible could end up finding their way across realities, having seen Levy do it.

Invincible Season 2 is streaming its first four episodes every Friday on Prime Video.