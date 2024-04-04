Invincible S2 Includes I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson for Hilarious Takedown of Animation

Invincible Season 2 managed to bring in one of the stars from I Think You Should Leave. EW caught up with creator Robert Kirkman to discuss bringing Tim Robinson into the multiverse. In the seventh episode of Invincible Season 2, Robinson plays Filip Schaff. The Netflix star's voice is so distinct that people familiar with his work immediately pegged his voice. Prime Video even managed to capture the clip in all of its animation satire glory on social media. For Kirkman, this sounds like an absolutely joyful occasion. He even fought hard for Robinson's delivery to be even more unhinged as they were recording. They had to dial it back. But, the results were still amazing.

"I needed to find somebody that could carry the scene on their voice alone and be interesting and compelling. His record session was fantastic," Kirkman recalled. "We had a lot of fun with him because he'd run through the whole scene, and then we'd be like, 'how about a little crazier?' And he'd run through the whole scene again."

Turns out the funniest joke in the comic works in the show too!!! pic.twitter.com/nbYHJXHWTf — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) March 28, 2024

"At the risk of angering him, I was like, 'do it even crazier!' He always had another place to go and was super into it, seemingly," he continued. "I mean, he humored us at least. His craziest take made Filip Schaff seem like an absolute lunatic. I loved it, and I tried so hard to use it, but it just didn't work."

Is There An Invincible Movie Coming?

(Photo: Prime Video)

There's been a lot of talk about a possible live-action Invincible movie. Robert Kirkman knows the fans want that really badly. He told IGN how that process is going. It seems like things are moving, but maybe not as fast as some viewers would like. As with most productions last year, the strikes did manage to slow things down in development. But, Kirkman remains steadfast in his quest to bring these characters to the big screen. He's working to get it to the quality that he would prefer rather than rushing out to have a proof of concept. Check out what he had to say.

"It's going through the pipeline slowly," Kirkman explained to IGN. "The strikes and everything kind of put a pause on things for a while. We're just now getting back into that and it's all very exciting but it's not something that we're rushing, it's something that we definitely want to get right."

"Now that the show is out and the animated series is doing we're trying to figure out ways to make sure that it stands apart, works in tandem with the show," the creator added. "To show how cool Invincible is and and doesn't detract from it in any way. So there's a lot of maneuvering that has to go into that and so it is taking a little bit of time but I can't wait for everyone to see Steven Yeun as Cecil Stedman."

