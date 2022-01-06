Invincible Star Steven Yeun Reveals Surprising Update on Season 2

Back in April of 2021, the same day that the season finale of the series premiered, Amazon Prime Video announced that their animated series of Invincible had been renewed for not one but two seasons. Since then there’s been minimal news on Invincible season two or three but now lead voice-actor Steven Yeun has offered an update on the next batch of episodes that will have many fans asking, “What?” Speaking in an interview with Collider about his career, Yeun was asked on the progress of the second season of Invincible, revealing they haven’t even started recording the voices yet for the new episodes.

“We haven’t started,” Yeun said. “I know we’re starting at some point soon. I’ve talked to Robert [Kirkman], here and there. He’s super excited about it. He thinks Season 2 is gonna be even better than Season 1, which I have no doubt about. If you go to his source material, Invincible is an incredible comic, and just thinking about how much story hasn’t been told from that run, it’s gonna be bonkers. I’m really excited about it.”

Yeun went on to note how surprised he was to the response to the first season, saying he “did not expect this level of response.”

“That’s not to say that I thought the show wouldn’t be enjoyed,” he added. “I just didn’t know how many people were coming to it like that. To me, I think it speaks to America’s appetite now for adult animation, which is really cool. I grew up on it. I think all of us, of our generation and below, grew up on it. Largely, our programming was dictated by the generations before us, that didn’t necessarily love animation that way. We’re in a weird, cool time where I’m seeing so many kids watch anime and so many people watch adult animation. People are learning about Don Hertzfeldt. It’s thriving. I think we’re probably on the precipice of right before things really pop off. I think we’re gonna get some hopefully [Hayao] Miyazaki levels of animation. We do with Pixar, but I just mean coming from different places. It’s a new world. It’s certainly all brand new.”

Invincible also stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

You can stream the whole first season of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.