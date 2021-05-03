Invincible Teases Work on Season 2 in the Most Brutal Way

✖

Last week brought the welcome news that Amazon Prime Video has renewed Robert Kirkman's Invincible not only for season two but also season three! The animated series debuted its season one finale last week just after the reveal and they've already teased the start of work on the next batch of episodes. InvincibleHQ, the official Twitter account for the show, took to social media with a gruesome image that teases what's to come, using the bloody title card seen at the start of each episode but now featuring the characters of the series attempting to clean up the aftermath. Check it out below!

"I look at it like a second draft," Robert Kirkman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview about the series. "I think the baseball sequence that we've already released is a really good example of that they play baseball in the comic book series, but they're not talking about anything of note, the conversation that exists in the television show that I wrote, not only has, you know, really added level of performance if I could learn how to speak or added level of like what's going on there. They're talking about Invincible getting his superhero name but there's also like little tweaks...I think that's a really good example of how we're able to take a scene that exists in the comic book and really plus it up in some cool ways."

Time to start working on Season 2! pic.twitter.com/2y1gPjOV6r — INVINCIBLE (@InvincibleHQ) May 2, 2021

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible also stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Zachary Quinto (Star Trek), Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Khary Payton (The Walking Dead) and more.

You can stream the whole first season of Invincible on Amazon Prime Video.