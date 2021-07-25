Invincible Creator Robert Kirkman Wants to Cast The Walking Dead's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

✖

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman hopes to reunite former Walking Dead co-stars Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira in future seasons of his adult animated superhero series. Lincoln and Gurira, who played partners Rick Grimes and Michonne before their respective exits in Seasons 9 and 10 of the AMC zombie drama, would join a cast led by their former Walking Dead co-star Steven Yeun as the voice of 17-year-old costumed crime-fighter Mark Grayson. The series, already renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Amazon Prime Video, reunites current Walking Dead stars Lauren Cohan, Khary Payton, and Ross Marquand with former cast members Chad Coleman, Michael Cudlitz, Lennie James, and Sonequa Martin-Green.

"I can't say [who I would cast them as] because hopefully that will happen at some point. I wouldn't want to spoil it. But you know, there are ideas," Kirkman said of Lincoln and Gurira during his Robert Kirkman @ Home Q&A during San Diego Comic-Con@Home. "If we end up going multiple seasons on Invincible, hopefully every actor from Walking Dead and [Kirkman's live-action Cinemax series] Outcast will get to appear."

Kirkman continued: "I'm very excited about bringing people back to work with me because I miss people that have left various shows and things, so hopefully there will be a lot of familiar voices that will be cropping up in Invincible for many years to come — including, hopefully, eventually, Andy Lincoln and Danai Gurira."

Along with Yeun, who played zombie apocalypse survivor Glenn Rhee on six full seasons of The Walking Dead, Kirkman's Invincible features the voice talents of Walking Dead stars Payton (as Black Samson), Cohan (as War Woman), Coleman (as Martian Man), Cudlitz (as Red Rush), James (as Darkwing), Marquand (as The Immortal & Aquarius), and Martin-Green (as Green Ghost).

Kirkman previously told ComicBook of his hopes to cast more Walking Dead heavy-hitters in the animated series inspired by his Image Comics series, including Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus, Carol Peletier actor Melissa McBride, and Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

"I hesitate to name names, just because I would eventually like to bring everyone," Kirkman said. "I can't think of an actor on The Walking Dead I wouldn't want to work with again. It's an amazing group of actors. Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan... there's not really anyone I wouldn't want to bring in."

While answering fan questions during his virtual Comic-Con Q&A, Kirkman said he "could not be more floored" with the response to Invincible. J.K. Simmons (Spider-Man), Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Zazie Beetz (Joker), and Mark Hamill (Star Wars) also lend their voices to the series that Kirkman said is "doing absolute gangbusters" on Amazon.

The release date for Invincible Season 2 is TBA.