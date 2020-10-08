Amazon's Invincible Teaser Trailer Released

✖

These days Robert Kirkman is synonymous with The Walking Dead, and for good reason, as his beloved comic series spawned an entire franchise that spans television, movies, toys, and more. That said, Kirkman is also known for another fan-favorite series, one that until now hasn't had the chance to soar off the page and onto the small screen, but all of that is changing thanks to Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Invincible animated series, and they revealed a new teaser trailer that you can watch in the video above. The teaser was revealed by Kirkman at New York Comic Con's Metaverse, and it seems like the show is going to be quite faithful to the comics if this small taste is anything to go off of.

The series' beloved characters and brand of brutal superhero action is making the jump to animation and will feature an all-star cast that includes Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Gillian Jacobs, Zazie Beetz, Mark Hamill, Jason Mantzoukas, and more.

For those unfamiliar, Invincible revolves around a seventeen-year-old named Mark Grayson who is the son of the most famous and powerful hero on the planet, Omni-Man. It turns out Mark has powers of his own too, and while he's trying to figure out how to use them he will also discover the dark parts of his father's legacy.

"From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible will also star Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (This is the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order) and more.

Invincible is produced by Skybound and executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne serving as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest comic-book series, concluded in February 2018 after a 15-year run."

Invincible hits Amazon Prime in 2021.

