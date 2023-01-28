Jack Ryan Barely Beats Wednesday in Latest Streaming Charts

Amazon Prime Video released the highly anticipated third season of their hit series Jack Ryan late last year and it set up some interesting thing for the fourth season of the series. Critical response for the third season has been pretty good, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the next season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will probably be its last. That being said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena (Ant-Man). Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. The series has been doing fairly well with streaming numbers, but it has barely been beating Netflix's Jenna Ortega-led Wednesday. According to Nielsen, Jack Ryan was streamed for a total of 1,665 million minutes, while Wednesday scored 1,660 million minutes.

John Krasinski Has Good News for Jack Ryan Season 4

Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap, that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."

Jack Ryan Season 3 Synopsis

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe. Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

