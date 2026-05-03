New Look at HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot Changes the Movie Ending (& Teases Another Book Change)

We already know that HBO’s Harry Potter reboot is going to substantially change the movie adaptation of The Sorcerer’s Stone (not least by restoring the original title – The Philosopher’s Stone). At least one major character cut from Chris Columbus’ movie is back, in the shape of Peeves the Poltergeist, and several scenes have been revealed that didn’t make it in the originals. That’s the beauty of a series: even at 6 episodes, we’re getting more than three times the runtime, meaning a deeper adaptation is possible, and less difficult editing decisions have to be made. And beyond that, the series is even adding scenes that weren’t in the books either.

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New set photos from Harry Potter & The Philosopher’s Stone‘s reboot have appeared online, revealing more train station scenes, set at Waterloo Station in London. The Weasley family, headed by Katherine Parkinson’s Molly Weasley were spotted, but the most interesting thing about the set photos is who the Weasleys are with. In one shot of the family coming down the stairs, Molly is shown with the twins, Fred and George, as well as Vernon Dursley’s actor, Daniel Rigby, and another mysterious actor, confirmed by Wizarding World Direct to be John Hopkins. That account also suggests he’s playing Hermione’s father. Both of the men in the shot either confirm one change to the movie’s ending, or hint at two. You can see the set photo here.

How The New Harry Potter Reboot Reveal Changes The Movie’s Ending

The original ending of Harry Potter & The Sorcerer’s Stone movie sees Harry speaking to Hagrid on the Hogsmeade Station platform before boarding the train. The credits then roll, as Hagrid’s advice to threaten the Dudley Dursley with magic rings loud, and Harry wistfully says that he’s not going home, “…not really.” It’s a touching scene, but it replaced the original final scene of the book where Harry returns to King’s Cross and meets up with the Dursleys. Vernon, typically rudely greets Mrs Weasley when she enthusiastically asks if they’re Harry’s family, and Hermione cautiously wishes Harry a good summer. He replies, “Oh, I will. They don’t know we’re not allowed to use magic at home. I’m going to have a lot of fun with Dudley this summer…”

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Seemingly, the TV reboot is restoring Vernon’s part in the final scene, giving both the Weasleys and Hermione firsthand experience of how detestable Harry’s uncle is. And more intriguing is the potential revelation that Hermione’s father is set to appear in the same scene. That of course didn’t happen in the book, because the Grangers don’t appear until their odd cameo in Diagon Alley in The Chamber of Secrets, and it also fits with speculation that we’re going to see more of Hermione’s life outside of Hogwarts. Previous reports have revealed that we’ll actually see Hermione’s life before she gets to the school, rather than her first appearance being on the Hogwart’s Express when she’s searching for Trevor the Toad. Either way, the appearance of her father confirms another change from the books.

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