More Classic Jackass Episodes Heading to Streaming This Week

Following the theatrical success of Jackass Forever earlier this year, Paramount+ added select episodes of the original . This was obviously exciting for fans of the iconic stunt series, as it had never been available on any streaming service to that point. Those episode marked the first time many Jackass fans had easy access to the show in the streaming era. Now, at the end of the week, even more Jackass episodes are being added to Paramount+.
The April streaming calendar for Paramount+ was released this weekend and it revealed every movie and TV show coming to the streaming service next month. That newsletter revealed that all four seasons of the original Jackass series are being added to the Paramount+ lineup on April 1st.
For the first time, fans will be able to binge the entire Jackass series without purchasing it online or dusting off the DVD collections. The antics of Johnny Knoxville and the merry band of misfits are finally going to be available to stream in once place.
While Jackass may be the April streaming highlight for many, it’s far from the only title making its way to Paramount+ at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ on April 1st:
Are you looking forward to binging the original Jackass seasons this weekend? Let us know in the comments!