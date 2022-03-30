More Classic Jackass Episodes Heading to Streaming This Week

Following the theatrical success of Jackass Forever earlier this year, Paramount+ added select episodes of the original . This was obviously exciting for fans of the iconic stunt series, as it had never been available on any streaming service to that point. Those episode marked the first time many Jackass fans had easy access to the show in the streaming era. Now, at the end of the week, even more Jackass episodes are being added to Paramount+.

The April streaming calendar for Paramount+ was released this weekend and it revealed every movie and TV show coming to the streaming service next month. That newsletter revealed that all four seasons of the original Jackass series are being added to the Paramount+ lineup on April 1st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the first time, fans will be able to binge the entire Jackass series without purchasing it online or dusting off the DVD collections. The antics of Johnny Knoxville and the merry band of misfits are finally going to be available to stream in once place.

While Jackass may be the April streaming highlight for many, it’s far from the only title making its way to Paramount+ at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of titles coming to Paramount+ on April 1st:

Jackass (Seasons 1-4)

1 Mile to You

A River Runs Through It

A Rock ‘N’ Roll Heart

Across the Universe

Addams Family Values

Ali

Alien Addiction

Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold

Almost in Love

Altered Minds

At The Jersey Shore

Autumn Wanderer

Beatbox

Before/During/After

Bitter Melon

Bloody Sunday

Bugsy

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Chasing Comets

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Daffodils

Dead Again

Don’t Read This on a Plane

Dying Laughing

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Eleven Eleven

Felony

Fishing Without Nets

Florrie

Forrest Gump

Funny Face

Get Big

Ghost World

Giants Being Lonely

Hair

Heartbreakers

Her Name Was Jo

Hunky Dory

Hustle & Flow

I Hate the Man in My Basement

I Love You, Man

Implanted

In God I Trust

In Love with Alma Cogan

Ink and Steel

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit

King Arthur

La Cage Aux Folles

Last Three Days

Little Miss Sunshine

Married to the Mob

Meet Bill

Miami

Middle Men

Natural Vice

Nesting Dolls

Nobodys Watching

Office Space

Only People

Panic Room

Ping Pong Summer

Promised

Pulp Fiction

Reign of Fire

Rook

Sacred Heart

Seaside

Sing Me a Song

Solace

Sunshine

Sweet River

Teen Witch

The Ballad of Billy McCrae

The Believers

The Bird Catcher

The Browsing Effect

The Conversation

The Dictator

The First Wives Club

The Florist

The Fly

The Haunting

The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties

The Hunter

The Legend of Zorro

The Long Goodbye

The Manchurian Candidate

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

The Thin Red Line

The Young Victoria

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Top Gun

Wedding Palace

Words and Pictures

Are you looking forward to binging the original Jackass seasons this weekend? Let us know in the comments!