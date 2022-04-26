James Gunn Has Hilarious Response to Alf Volunteering to Watch His Cat

✖

Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn is known for his love of animals. His pets have made frequent appearances on his social media pages, and his late dog, Dr. Wesley Von Spears, would visit the sets of his films. In a new post, Gunn joked that his cat was preventing him from working -- and got an offer of help from a surprising source. Alf, the puppet character created by Paul Fusco, popped into Gunn's mentions to offer his services as a cat-sitter.

Of course, for anybody who watched ALF when it was on TV from 1986 to 1990, the offer was tinged with danger. After all, Alf -- an alien from the planet Melmac -- eats cats. Or at least tries to. Gunn, apparently, was a fan of the show.

"The real Alf wants to eat my cat," Gunn tweeted in response to the alien's kind offer.

Alf then responded, "That was rude of me. Happy to split it!"

So, of course, Gunn had a nonverbal response for that one.

Back in February, ALF was acquired by Shout! Factory, who said they planned new content and launched an ALF marathon on their streaming service earlier this month.

"I couldn't be more excited that Shout! Factory will be marketing and distributing ALF and working with the series' creators, Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett," Jeffrey Peisch, SVP of programming and new business development, shared in a statement. "ALF was an instant classic when it debuted on network television over 30 years ago, and the series stands the test of time and appeals to multiple generations."

The outlet describes the series, "ALF centers on Gordon Shumway, a furry, wise-cracking alien from the planet Melmac who crash lands into the garage of the Tanner family. The Tanners offer him a home and give him the nickname ALF, short for 'Alien Life Form.' The show was created by Tom Patchett, whose credits include The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco, who was also the puppeteer for ALF."

Needless to say, fans have already started tweeting at Gunn, suggesting that he should be the man to bring Alf back to life in a new series or film. It seems like a plausible enough idea, given that before he became a household name for blood-soaked superhero epics, he was the guy who wrote Scooby-Doo. But time will tell whether that's something that would ever happen for real.