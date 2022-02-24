ALF Acquired By Shout! Factory, New Content Planned

Few sitcoms from the ’80s represent the ambitious nature of the format as much as ALF, which ran for four seasons and earned a TV movie and an animated series, with Shout! Factory having recently acquired the rights to the franchise, which not only includes its back catalog but also allows the studio to develop new projects, per Deadline. The outlet notes that Shout! aims to develop new ALF-related projects, though it is currently unclear what these projects could be. Back in 2018, a reboot of ALF was in the works, though it was ultimately scrapped, so it’s unknown if Shout! could attempt to revive the concept for a new series.

“I couldn’t be more excited that Shout! Factory will be marketing and distributing ALF and working with the series’ creators, Paul Fusco and Tom Patchett,” Jeffrey Peisch, SVP of programming and new business development, shared in a statement. “ALF was an instant classic when it debuted on network television over 30 years ago, and the series stands the test of time and appeals to multiple generations.”

The outlet describes the series, “ALF centers on Gordon Shumway, a furry, wise-cracking alien from the planet Melmac who crash lands into the garage of the Tanner family. The Tanners offer him a home and give him the nickname ALF, short for ‘Alien Life Form.’ The show was created by Tom Patchett, whose credits include The Carol Burnett Show) and Paul Fusco, who was also the puppeteer for ALF.”

Gene Pao, Shout’s EVP of strategy and digital, added, “This will not only give existing fans an opportunity to reengage with the show, but also appeal to new viewers who missed the show’s initial run on broadcast television.”

While the ALF character became a major pop-culture figure in the ’80s, his on-screen legacy was a bit more complicated. The series was relatively popular, but a cliffhanger was set up with the Season 4 finale, only for the series to be cancelled after that season finale, leaving fans to wonder about how the narrative was wrapped up. The 1996 TV movie Project ALF then served as the conclusion for the series.

Series creators Patchett and Fusco called Shout! Factory “the home-away-from-Melmac that ALF has been looking for. We’re looking forward to bringing you ALF in a totally new way — with new content, unseen art, and restored footage not seen in 30 years. This is the moment ALF fans have been waiting for.”

