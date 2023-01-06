James Gunn Teases Latest DCU and MCU Work, Including on a New DC TV Show

It looks like James Gunn is keeping busy between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and overseeing DC Studios. On Thursday night, Gunn tweeted out the latest update regarding his work for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe — which, in addition to work on Vol. 3, included "two big DC Studios meetings" and writing one-third of a currently-unannounced DC television show. It remains to be seen if this unannounced show is the second The Suicide Squad spinoff that Gunn has teased over the past year, or something else entirely.

"My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok'd 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings," Gunn's tweet reads.

What is James Gunn's new role at DC?

Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to creatively and financially oversee nearly all of the next four years of upcoming movies and shows inspired by DC's comics. While we'll have to wait and see exactly what new projects come up under the duo's four-year tenure, fans and even other creatives in the superhero space are definitely excited to see what's in store.

"[For them], running DC Studios is a passion project, not just a job," Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav explained during the company's Q3 earnings call. "James is a brilliant storyteller who has the distinction of being the first and only filmmaker to direct the movie for both Marvel and DC. Peter's a prolific producer whose credits include DC's highest grossing movie, Aquaman, as well as the entire Conjuring universe, the most successful horror franchise of all time. I could not be more thrilled to have them join our ranks. And I'm excited for what is to come. I spent a lot of time over the last few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach. [It] will enable us to realize the full value of one of the world's most iconic franchises. They're hard at work right now."

