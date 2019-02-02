Jared Padalecki Thanks ‘Supernatural’ Fans for Season 15 Renewal

At yesterday’s stop on the winter Television Critics Association tour, The CW announced they’d be renewing Supernatural for a historic fifteenth season. Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki are slated as return as Dean and Sam Winchester as they continue fighting mystical threats.

Shortly after the renewal news surfaced, Padalecki took to social media to thanks fan for their support for the past decade and a half.

Hey #spnfamily YALL DID IT! Guess you kept us alive for another season 😍. AND, we get to watch a brand new #supernatural together tonight to celebrate!! I’m truly speechless with gratitude and excitement. There are no words. #ThankYou @TheCW @wbpictures — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) February 1, 2019

Supernatural’s fifteenth season will tie the show with CBS’ Criminal Minds as the eighth longest-tenured show still running. The Simpsons sits atop the list at 30 seasons while NBC’s Law and Order: Special Victims Unit has been around for 20 seasons.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz made the announcement yesterday, saying the early renewals gave the channel ample time to start preparing for the television season launching this fall.

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers.” Pedowitz said in a statement. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming.”

“The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” the network exec continued. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

How long have you been a Supernatural fan? Share your thoughts in the comments below about the show heading into its 15th season!

