Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Returns to Theaters With Head-Scratching New Edition

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle earned its place as the biggest anime film of all time, far surpassing that of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train with hundreds of millions of dollars earned at the box office. Even almost half a year following its opening in Japanese theaters, the anime film is still playing in that country, as fans wait for word on the movie’s home video release. Later this month, Tanjiro and the Hashira will return to the silver screen in Japan, and in doing so, are preparing to present the Infinity Castle adventure in a way that is hard to believe.

Ufotable has announced that Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will return to theaters next week, on February 20th. This iteration of the movie is dubbed the “Breathing Enhanced Version,” which will have “enhanced chair movement” and “environmental effects.” Specifically, the production house stated that the new theatrical run will focus on the breathing techniques of Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Giyo, and Shinobu, with the protagonist, his scaredy-cat companion, the Water Hashira, and the Insect Hashira implementing their techniques in the fight against Muzan’s forces. Unfortunately, this new edition hasn’t been confirmed to make its way to North America, though there’s always a chance considering how big this shonen franchise has become.

Demon Slayer’s Mysterious Future

In North America, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has departed from theaters, leaving Western fans to wonder when it will ultimately arrive on streaming platforms here. As of the writing of this article, it has yet to be revealed when the movie will hit digital, which is especially surprising considering anime films like Chainsaw Man the Movie: The Reze Arc have already been available on digital storefronts. Crunchyroll even recently announced that Denji’s latest adventure was arriving on their platform this spring, causing many anime fans to itch for Tanjiro and the Hashira to do the same.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first of a trilogy of films that will bring the shonen anime series to a close, though details regarding the upcoming two films are few and far between at this point. In recent days, there was a rumor that the films would arrive in 2027 and 2029, respectively, though Crunchyroll was quick to shut down this idea. Considering just how much money the last Ufotable movie brought in at the box office, the movies releasing sooner rather than later makes sense.

As for the source material, Demon Slayer’s manga released its final chapter years ago, conclusively ending the journey of Tanjiro and his sister, Nezuko. To date, creator Koyoharu Gotouge has yet to reveal if any sequels and/or spin-offs will arrive in the future. Considering how the story wrapped with an ending that wrapped all the plotlines up in a nice bow, Demon Slayer never returning would make sense, though it has plenty of popularity to assure it would have a bright future.

