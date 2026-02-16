Has Henry Cavill Been Cast in Game of Thrones’ Spinoff? Those Rumors Explained by Star

There isn’t a major fantasy series that Henry Cavill hasn’t been fancast in, and rumors of the Man of Steel and Witcher star joining A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms began spreading over the weekend — and they’ve now been addressed by one of the spinoff’s stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Such whispers started after Game of Thrones fans rediscovered footage of a New York Comic-Con interview with Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, who play Dunk and Egg, respectively. In the clip, which circulated on X, Claffey compared Ser Duncan the Tall to a “less sexy, less confident, less charismatic Geralt of Rivia.” Ansell then asked, “Do you think we can say that Henry Cavill…?” And Claffey responded, “No, no, no. God, don’t say that. Sorry, you didn’t hear that.”

Ansell’s cryptic question — and Claffey’s flustered respose — led many fans to surmise that Cavill would appear in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. However, Claffey has since taken to Instagram Stories to clear up the rumor. He explained:

“Just to clarify, the thing Dex was referring to in the interview had nothing to do with Henry Cavill coming to the show or the GOT universe (I wish!) Complete misunderstanding.”

It’s a bummer for those already envisioning Cavill as Daemon Blackfyre. But with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms‘ wild, 15-season plan, there’s always a chance he could make an appearance down the line. It would certainly satisfy Game of Thrones fans who have been clamoring for his involvement.

Why Game of Thrones Fans Want Henry Cavill in the Franchise So Badly

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Anyone wondering why Game of Thrones fans want Cavill to be cast in the franchise so badly need only look at his time as Geralt of Rivia to understand why. Before his departure from The Witcher, Cavill gave an iconic performance as one of fantasy’s most widely loved leads. It’s not exaggerating to say he defined the role, and in part, that’s due to his passion for the source material. It’s a passion anyone would welcome in another well-loved franchise, like Game of Thrones. It also helps that the actor looks the part.

Cavill’s white wig in The Witcher paints a clear picture of what he’d look like as a Targaryen — and it’s promising. It’s why viewers were eager to fancast him in House of the Dragon before this, and now they’re looking to the Targaryen-heavy conflicts to come in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and doing the same. Sure, there are plenty of other stars that could take on such roles. But Cavill has already proven he can fit into a hit fantasy franchise, and clearly, people are eager to see him do so again. Hopefully, he eventually gets the chance.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!