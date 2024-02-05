Jason Momoa, Zach Braff and Donald Faison Team Up for T-Mobile Flashdance Remix Super Bowl Commercial

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa is forming his own Justice League with Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a T-Mobile Super Bowl commercial. It's officially Super Bowl week, which means the return of commercials and ads starring your favorite actors. T-Mobile is no stranger to Super Bowl spots, with 2024 marking the company's 11th year. Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison are back once again to pound on celebrities' doors to hawk T-Mobile Home Internet with an ode to the hit movie Flashdance. Joining them in the ad with a short appearance is Jennifer Beals.

The T-Mobile ad begins with Zach Braff and Donald Faison knocking on Jason Momoa's door with hot wings and veggies in hand to watch the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, Momoa's internet is out and he's waiting for the cable guy to show up. Braff and Faison then jump to hitting some musical notes to convince Aquaman to cut the cord and switch from cable internet to T-Mobile Home Internet with 5G. Jason Momoa shows off his dance moves as well, celebrating the fact that he now has WiFi. "I need Home Internet from T-Mobile to fulfill my liiiifffeeee," Momoa croons, hitting the highest of notes before hitting the iconic Flashdance shower pose. We find out at the end that Jennifer Beals is the one pouring the water on Momoa, and she prompts him to do it again, but Braff and Faison need to leave their shirts on. The Super Bowl ad, created in partnership with Panay Films, is scheduled to air in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl.

Aquaman 2 is the highest-grossing DC movie since 2018

After failing to make a splash at the Christmas box office with a $40 million four-day weekend, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom officially passed $400 million at the global box office. Aquaman 2 already lapped last summer's The Flash ($271 million) and has since passed Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam ($390 million) to become the highest-grossing DC Extended Universe movie since the original Aquaman, which earned $1.15 billion to become the highest-grossing DC movie ever in 2018. Globally, the Warner Bros. release stands at $412.7 million.

The James Wan-directed Aquaman sequel added another $2.82 million last weekend from 2,118 theaters (down from 3,706). It surfaced on digital platforms on Tuesday, giving fans the option to skip the theater and rent for $19.99 or own digitally for $24.99.