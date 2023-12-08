Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Ready to Revive Ghost Whisperer

Jennifer Love Hewitt is in favor of a Ghost Whisperer reboot. Hewitt starred in the CBS drama that ran for five seasons between 2005 and 2009, playing an antique shop owner Melinda Gordon who could talk to the dead. We've seen different takes on the genre since Ghost Whisperer left television, in shows such as the recently renewed Not Yet Dead starring Gina Rodriguez on ABC and Ghosts on CBS. Ghost Whisperer was one of Jennifer Love Hewitt's longest roles on television, so, understandably, it holds a special place in her heart. And now we know she's in favor of seeing it come back.

The actress was a guest on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, where he asked Hewitt about doing reboots of her former series. After bringing up Party of Five, which Freeform had already rebooted, Hewitt pivoted to Ghost Whisperer. "No, I would do Ghost Whisperer," Hewitt said. "It was one of my favorite jobs. Melinda Gordon was hands down one of my favorite characters I've ever played, if not my favorite. I would love to do it."

What is Ghost Whisperer about?

Ghost Whisperer follows Melinda Gordon as she balances her job as an antique shop owner with her ability to speak to ghosts, whether she wants to or not. Each episode would see Melinda visited by a different ghost, who she would help resolve a lingering issue so they could find peace in the afterlife. The series boasts a supporting cast of Aisha Tyler, David Conrad, Camryn Manheim, Jay Mohr, Christoph Sanders, and Jamie Kennedy, but also featured a rotating cast of guest stars such as Hilary Duff and Margaret Cho.

Episodes of Ghost Whisperer are currently streaming on Pluto TV.

Major networks to air Norman Lear tribute

After legendary television writer and producer Norman Lear died Tuesday at the age of 101, all five major broadcast networks simultaneously aired a tribute to the creator behind iconic television series such as All in the Family, The Jeffersons, Sanford & Son, and more. CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, and The CW all simulcasted an "in memoriam" card at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, December 6th, in a rare joint effort to honor the creator.

"In recognition of Norman Lear's vast accomplishments and influence across television, CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX and The CW will simulcast an on-air in memoriam card tonight at 8:00 pm ET/PT honoring the late legendary TV writer and producer," a joint statement from the networks read.

Additionally, Pluto TV will run marathons of several of Lear's classic shows with All in the Family airing on Classic TV: Families, Maude on Classic TV: Comedy, and Sanford & Son and The Jeffersons airing on Black Classics.

"Thank you for the moving outpouring of love and support in honor of our wonderful husband, father, and grandfather," Lear's family said in a statement. "Norman lived a life of creativity, tenacity, and empathy. He deeply loved our country and spent a lifetime helping to preserve its founding ideals of justice and equality for all. Knowing and loving him has been the greatest of gifts. We ask for your understanding as we mourn privately in celebration of this remarkable human being."