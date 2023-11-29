Fan-Favorite CBS Comedy Ending With Season 5

Network TV is finally making a comeback at the start of 2024, following a lengthy delay caused by the writers' and actors' strikes. All of the major networks are finally getting production rolling once again and setting out their return schedules. For CBS, quite a few hit shows will be returning, but a couple of them are set to end with these upcoming, shortened seasons. It was already revealed that The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon will be concluding after Season 7. Now, CBS has announced that Chuck Lorre's Bob Hearts Abishola will also be coming to an end.

The company revealed on Wednesday that the comedy series will conclude with Season 5, which is set to premiere on February 12th. The series finale of the show will now air on May 13th.

Bob Hearts Abishola stars Billy Gardell as a Detroit salesman who falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant played by Folake Olowofoyeku. Prior to this new season, Bob Hearts Abishola saw some big cutbacks, which reduced all series regulars outside of Gardell and Olowofoyeku to recurring roles.

"We are so proud to call Bob Hearts Abishola a CBS comedy as it helped establish a new generation of programming at the Network," said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach. "This series expertly showcased a family love story and workplace comedy about the immigrant experience with heartfelt humor and emotion while also authentically portraying Nigerian culture. It's a testament to the incomparable Chuck Lorre, the amazing creative team led by Al Higgins, Gina Yashere and Matt Ross, and the talents of Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and the entire cast for making this show and its characters come to life and resonate with viewers. We plan to celebrate it this spring and give fans the most amazing episodes to remember it by."

"Bob Hearts Abishola is about an unlikely love story, but also the premise that immigrants make America great," said Lorre and fellow executive producers Gina Yashere and Matt Ross. "We've loved bringing these stories to life and are excited for fans to see the final chapter of these two families, and the incredible work of this talented cast and crew."

With Bob Hearts Abishola and Young Sheldon both set to end this year, Fall 2024 will likely mark the first time since 2003 that CBS has had a slate without a Chuck Lorre comedy. The creator has had a run of big shows on CBS that includes Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Young Sheldon, and Bob Hearts Abishola.