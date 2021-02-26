Alex Trebek Praised Kenan Thompson’s Black Jeopardy From Saturday Night Live

✖

Alex Trebek praised Kenan Thompson’s Black Jeopardy skit from Saturday Night Live. The Jeopardy! host recently passed away, but the longtime SNL cast member was thrilled to hear that his work was noticed. On Hot Ones, the comedian explained that he ran into Trebek briefly and they had a conversation about Black Jeopardy. Thompson complimented Trebek’s unflinching intellect. It always did seem like the television personality had some sort of witty flourish on top of the correct answer for a contestant. Sadly, he’s no longer with us, but the show continues on. You can bet that the Saturday Night Live version will probably endure for a while as well. In his closing statement with those unbearably hot wings, Thompson called Trebek truly incredible.

“He was patting me on the back about that, but I was patting him on the back for probably being one of the smartest people in the world,” Thompson explained. “Because it seems like he knows the answer to all of those Jeopardy questions. He has a way of responding to each question like, ‘No, of course, it’s this, and that, and the other, because I read this book or I’ve known about this historic town in Rome.’ You know what I’m saying? He was incredible.”

The Jeopardy host’s final shows brought out the waterworks in a lot of audiences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he called for audiences to be kind to each other and extend them the grace that you would want for yourself.

“I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But, today I’d like you to go one step further,” he explained. “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering from COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

