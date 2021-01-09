Jeopardy! Fans React to Alex Trebek's Final Episode

As we've known for some time, the final episode of Jeopardy! featuring long time host Alex Trebek aired tonight on television. The episode was shot on Thursday, October 29th, ten days before Trebek's passing from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, November 8th. Fans of the game show have been bracing for this day since its premiere date was confirmed by the executive producers of the series, and now that it's here it seems almost everyone wasn't ready to say goodbye. Reactions ranged from finding meaning in some of the last clues that were read by Trebek to a lot of people admitting to crying while they watched it.

During one of his final episodes, Trebek delivered a message to the viewers of the show, saying: “I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But, today I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering from COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

Producers for the series have already confirmed that while a search is ongoing for a new permanent host for the series, they won't be naming one until the spring. In the interim there will be a series of guest hosts for the series including Jeopardy! "GOAT" Ken Jennings and journalist/presenter Katie Couric. Not everyone that will serve as an interim host is being considered for the part though.

"You will also see big-name people who are not going to be considered for the role but they just love the show, love Alex and wanted to pay tribute,” series executive producer Mike Richards told Deadline. “So not everyone who comes on is auditioning. We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is antithesis of Jeopardy!“

Jeopardy! will return on Monday, January 11 with the first episode hosted by Jennings.

(Cover photo by Eric McCandless via Getty Images)