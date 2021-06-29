Jeopardy! LeVar Burton Admits It Will Hurt to Get Passed Over Full-Time Gig

✖

In April, it was confirmed that LeVar Burton would be among the guest hosts to close out Season 37 of Jeopardy! as various guests have been stepping into the role following the death of Alex Trebek last year while the beloved game show searches for a new permanent host. Burton hopes to be that permanent host and now the former Star Trek actor admits that it will hurt if he is ultimately passed over for the position.

In an interview with New York Times Magazine (via TV Line), Burton said that he feels like the job is something he is supposed to do.

"There's something inside me that says this makes sense," Burton said. "I feel like this is what I'm supposed to do."

He also said that he feels it is "significant" for a Black man to be behind the podium, given how important Jeopardy! is culturally.

"Jeopardy! is a cultural touchstone, and for a Black man to occupy that podium is significant," he said.

Fans have certainly been petitioning for Burton, something that he's thanked them for various times on social media, and while they'll certainly be disappointed if Burton doesn't end up the permanent host, so will Burton himself.

"It will hurt," he said. "I'm not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It's all going to be okay. Because it always is."

For now, those in charge of Jeopardy! aren't saying much about their plans for the next permanent host of the show, executive producer Mike Richards has previously said that they are listening to fans and their input.

"Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Richards said. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy, and an authentic love of our show to each of the episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."

Photo: Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize