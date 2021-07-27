Jeopardy Trends #1 After LeVar Burton's First Episode
The week that many fans had been waiting for finally arrived and the furor could be felt across social media, LeVar Burton finally made his debut as a guest host for Jeopardy! Both Burton and the game show began to trend online (along with Burton's previous series "Reading Rainbow") while his episode aired with Jeopardy! itself leaping to the #1 trending topic in the United States and #2 worldwide. The enthusiasm was prevalent online with many calling for Burton to be named the full-time host of the show, something that has been lobbied by some since the late Alex Trebek passed away. We've collected some of the reactions to LeVar Burton's Jeopardy! episode below.
"I've thought and thought and thought — I've asked friends and family to help me identify someone out there who's more qualified for the job than I am," Burton previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I don't believe there is anyone out there who is better suited for this job than me. And I will go to my grave believing that… I think my whole career is an advertisement for being the host of Jeopardy."
Burtons' tenure as a guest host comes after a series of others stepped behind the lectern for the Sony Television game show including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, TV personality Anderson Cooper, and Jeopardy! "GOAT" Ken Jennings.
Series executive producer Mike Richards said previously in an interview with Deadline that they wouldn't be naming a permanent new host for some time and that not every guest host was up for the role.
"Not everyone who comes on is auditioning," Richards said earlier this year. "We are going to go in a lot of different directions, I don’t think we want to be in a hurry to name a new person. We all are still mourning the loss — certainly I am — of Alex, and I think just turning around and naming someone would be irresponsible and not thoughtful, which is antithesis of Jeopardy!“
Burton's episodes as host of Jeopardy! are scheduled to air the last week of July.
Made for this
Nah you were made for this @levarburton https://t.co/aKJvLqyg0H— Bryce Hayes (@nxtprodigy) July 27, 2021
Watching for LeVar
I haven’t watched @Jeopardy in a while , but I am this week because @levarburton is hosting.— LaSonya (@LaSonya_Wilson) July 27, 2021
Hope he becomes the official host
I'm watching LeVar Burton guest host Jeopardy tonight. Loved Reading Rainbow as a kid! I hope he becomes the official host! #LeVaronJeopardy— Katie Fechner (@bergknits) July 27, 2021
We want LeVar
We the people want LeVar Burton.... https://t.co/N3jJuCyhxi— Tae Tae (@4everTae) July 27, 2021
For the people in the back
Make @levarburton a permanent host. https://t.co/yDnZMoORf1— Marisa Tigney (@LovelymarisaT) July 27, 2021
Great energy
@levarburton should be a permanent jeopardy host. great energy, even with day one nerves!— 10 bees in a crop top (@juzzwriting) July 27, 2021
A wonderful successor
Replacing Alex Trebek is an impossible task. It’s Alex Trebek.
But @LeVarBurton would be a wonderful successor on #Jeopardy. Great first night and looking forward to the rest.— Chris Dixon (@cdixon25) July 27, 2021
First time since Trebek’s last episode
Watched Jeopardy for the first time since Trebek’s last episode because of @levarburton! He did a great job! pic.twitter.com/pgbihSMi5M— The Waffle Raptor (@dingos8myTARDIS) July 27, 2021
Restore the faith
My faith in humanity is hanging by a thread right now. Making Levar Burton the new Jeopardy host will go along way to making me whole again. https://t.co/f70HmNymhQ— KConOCon (@kcwch) July 27, 2021
Love his pacing, his candor, his humility
Can we give the "Jeopardy!" hosting job to @levarburton right now? He is the best! I love his pacing, his candor, his humility... just everything about him!!!— Margann Laurissa (@MargannLaurissa) July 27, 2021