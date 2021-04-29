Jeopardy! BTS Photos Show Levar Burton Preparing To Host

✖

LeVar Burton is already prepping for his Jeopardy! guest hosting gig according to some behind-the-scenes photos. His wife, Stephanie Mozart Burton posted some fun images of the Reading Rainbow star going over his notes backstage. Fans have rallied to get Burton up on that podium and their efforts have paid off. Jeopardy! had no choice but to include the Star Trek actor in the list of potential replacements. The Internet rejoiced when the news came down on their official Twitter account. However, this doesn’t mean he has the job locked down. (The show’s producers might want to factor in the fact that social media might erupt if they appoint someone like Joe Buck for the permanent position.) For now, Burton is the man up and the entire fanbase waits with eager anticipation to see what he can do. Whatever happens, it will be exciting.

And the answer is....he is guest hosting Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/xrpKAbGXDX — StephanieCozartBurton/TheBurtonWithNoBlueCheckmark (@StephanieCozart) April 29, 2021

He previously thanked all the fans for their support on Twitter. “THANK YOU... to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time, Special shout-out to Joshua Sanders who started the petition.”

During a recent ad for Aviation Gin, Ryan Reynolds endorsed Burton for the Jeopardy! hosting gig. Fans loved this small touch a lot.

"Everybody's been saying how great LeVar Burton is," Reynolds began in the clip. "So I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson for Aviation Gin."

Then, in comes the Reading Rainbow star to read his portion of the script, "The smooth refreshing taste of Aviation American gin for an out of this world gin and tonic." And then the Deadpool star finally says, "Now that man is a god damn national treasure, and he's probably too good for this."

Are you excited to see Burton get his chance to host? Let us know down in the comments!