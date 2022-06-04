Jimmy Kimmel Considering Ending His Talk Show

✖

Jimmy Kimmel is considering ending his talk show. Talking to Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, the late night host explained his position moving forward. It's been a long run on ABC for the comedian and he is thinking about how much longer he can do this. For instance, he's had more children since this job began, and that family time seems like a priority. There's also the fact that late-night talk shows seem to be going through a period of change. James Corden recently announced he would be stepping away from his show soon. Conan O'Brien hung up his late-night microphone recently. There are more potential shows than anyone knows what to do with now as well. Fun inclusions like Desus & Mero, Ziwe, and Amber Ruffin are all there. Samantha Bee and Trevor Noah are also doing their political talk shows in this bloc. Maybe the tide is changing? Check out what he had to say.

"I wish I knew I was gonna do," he admitted. "I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations."

Kimmel continued, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

Over at CBS, James Corden also announced he would be leaving his show soon as well. In comments to ET, the management at the company was effusive in their praise of the host.

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," CBS president and CEO George Cheeks wrote in a statement. "From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format."

"He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage," Cheeks continued. "In my two years at CBS, I've had the privilege to see James' creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

Who would you choose to take up that time slot if Kimmel stepped away? Let us know down in the comments!