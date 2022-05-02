Jimmy Kimmel Live Announces Mike Birbiglia to Take Over Late Night Show

✖

Monday afternoon, news quickly spread of Jimmy Kimmel's COVID diagnosis. While the virus will sideline the late-night host for a few weeks, he's already found his replacement. Starting Tuesday, comedian Mike Birbiglia will replace Kimmel on his long-standing Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

"Our daughter brought us COVID (even though we specifically asked her not to)," Kimmel tweeted after his COVID diagnosis was made public. "All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night."

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

Birbiglia was quick to address the situation with his signature humor, tweeting "I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they're guest-hosting a late-night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends."

Monday's guests include Tom Cruise and Parquet Courts while Tuesday will be Mike Myers and Ilizea Shlesinger. Wednesday guests on top are Ewan McGregor, Ben Schwartz, and The Head and the Heart, while the week is set to end on Thursday with Kevin Hart and Hannah Einbinder.

Kimmel's not the only late-night host to catch COVID as of late. Just last week, Stephen Colbert also announced he had tested positive for COVID.

"Yep! I tested positive for Covid, but basically I'm feeling fine- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," Colbert tweeted at the time. "Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Colbert is expected to return for new episodes tonight, May 2nd. It's unclear just how long Kimmel plans to be out.

Cover photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Michael J. Fox Foundation