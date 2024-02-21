Joe Manganiello Reveals How Deal or No Deal Island Is Different From Original Series

A beloved game show is headed back to television, with Deal or No Deal Island debuting on NBC in a matter of days. The reboot, which is hosted by actor Joe Manganiello, has promised to up the ante of the long-running game show Deal or No Deal, which aired from 2005 through 2019. This time around, contestants will play in tropical conditions with a wide array of challenges standing between them and a massive amount of money — and now, we have a bit of an idea of what that will entail. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Manganiello spoke about the various environmental elements posing a threat on Deal or No Deal Island, as well as the new structure of the competition itself.

"The show is really different," Manganiello explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "I mean, obviously there's the Deal or no Deal component that is the same. Fans of the original, they're gonna be fulfilled. And also, there is a twist because as the game goes on, it doesn't end after one game. It's cumulative. If you can survive a duel with The Banker, which happens on every episode, that money, that total that you won will then go into a cumulative final case that will grow and grow and grow over the entire season, that the one remaining guest contestant will play for in the end. So there's a bit of a difference, because you can survive and move on, or you can get knocked out by The banker. So it was a bit different. And then also, the events that lead up to who's going to play against The Banker, and then who's going to be up for elimination. Those are decided by these excursions out into the jungle that can involve snakes, heights, jet skis, canoes, dynamite, on and on. There are explosions, there are trees falling over. Snakes everywhere. I mean, it's pretty insane."

What Is Deal or No Deal Island About?

Deal or No Deal Island will combine thrilling challenges, mind-bending dilemmas and the classic game of Deal or No Deal as contestants try to beat the banker," per the official description. "Manganiello will guide them throughout – leading the game play, relaying the banker's tempting offers and helping them through the toughest decisions of their lives.

"The role of Deal or No Deal host has always been held by someone charming, hilarious and devastatingly handsome," Corie Henson, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said in a statement when the show was first announced. "When we took the show out of the studio and transported the game to the Banker's island, Joe was the obvious choice. He loves all kinds of games, lives for adventure and isn't afraid to stare down a snake or two to help players win a life-changing payday and, hopefully, beat the Banker at his own game."

Deal or No Deal Island supersized premiere airs February 26th at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC before moving to its regular timeslot at 10 p.m. ET on March 4th. All episodes will be available next day on Peacock.