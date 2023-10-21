NBC Picks Up New Series From Andy Serkis and Greg Berlanti

NBC has given a series order to its newest drama — and it has some major producers attached. On Friday, Variety reported that the new medical drama Dr. Wolf has officially been picked up by the network. The series was given a pilot order back in January, and counts Arrowverse creator Greg Berlanti and accomplished actor and director Andy Serkis among its executive producers. The series stars Star Trek and American Horror Story alum Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, a character originating from the books of Oliver Sacks, particularly The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars.

Dr. Wolf is the second of four pilots that has gotten a series order from NBC, after the mockumentary comedy St. Denis Medical. It is unclear at this point if Dr. Wolf will be able to debut in midseason or will be saved for the fall of 2024, due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

What Is Dr. Wolf About?

Dr. Wolf follows a revolutionary, larger-than-life neurologist as he and his team of interns explore the last great frontier — the human mind — while also grappling with their own relationships and mental health. Along with Quinto, the series will star Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, and Teddy Sears.

Sacks, who passed away in 2015, was a prolific neurologist and writer who published many case studies about neurological experiences. These included 1973's Awakenings, which was made into a film of the same name starring Robin Williams and Robert De Niro in 1990. Sacks' books also include Migraine, A Leg to Stand On, Seeing Voices: A Journey Into the World of the Deaf, Uncle Tungsten: Memories of a Chemical Boyhood, The Island of the Colorblind, and Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain.

What Are Greg Berlanti's Upcoming Shows?

Berlanti, who is behind projects like Riverdale and DC's Arrowverse shows, had inked a massive overall deal with Warner Bros. Discovery spanning through at least 2027 earlier this year. The deal is expected to prioritize the individual success of each new Berlanti Productions show — a change of pace, after Berlanti previously had a record-breaking 13 shows on the air at the same time. In-development shows under that banner include The Secret to a Good Marriage, 3,000 Hours, TriBeCa, Spoonbenders, The Girls on the Bus, and Netflix's upcoming Dead Boy Detectives. Berlanti's deal was recently resumed following the end of the WGA writers' strike.

"Greg is a huge talent, and the impact of his prolific and powerful storytelling on Warner Bros. and audiences, and on our culture, is just 'wow,'" said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "He began his career with us, and we are incredibly fortunate that he will continue to build and grow our TV studio into the future."

