The Continental: Peacock Releases New Look at John Wick Spinoff

Lionsgate recently released the latest chapter in the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, and it did some pretty major things with the franchise. John Wick: Chapter 4 saw the demise of a bunch of characters and left things in a pretty precarious position. But now it's time to look toward the future. The John Wick franchise currently has no set plans for the fifth film, but there are two spinoffs that are releasing relatively soon. Ballerina, the spinoff film starring Ana De Armas, and The Continental, a series focusing on the hotel from the John Wick movies, The Continental will be streaming on Peacock, and the streaming service has released a new image the series.

What Next for the John Wick Franchise?

"In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We're going to give John Wick a rest," Stahelski shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we'll take a quiet minute. Wicks always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It's always like, three months later. If it's the same this time, we'll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we'll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, 'What do you think?' We'll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we'll make a movie."

"I'm actually not involved in four and five," creator Derek Kolstad previously told Collider. "No. At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with Dave [Leitch], and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

The John Wick franchise is also getting a TV expansion in the form of the spinoff series The Continental, which follows the infamous assassins world hotel. There's also another spinoff called Ballerina that will star Ana De Armas with Reeves expected to appear in some shape or form.

