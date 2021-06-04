Jupiter's Legacy Star Reveals Season 2 Cliffhanger Spoilers After Series Cancellation

✖

Plans for a season 2 to Jupiter's Legacy have unfortuntely been shelved, at least or the moment, as the next Millarworld Netflix project will be Supercrooks, a spinoff that focuses on the villains in the Jupiter's Legacy world. Millar teased that some characters are likely to show up again, but just not in a traditional season 2. That means it might be a long time before we see some of the threads from season 1 picked up on, if they are at all, and that includes the character of Raikou. Raikou, played by Anna Akana, was at the center of one. of the biggest cliffhangers from season 1, and since the 2nd season isn't happening, she took to social media to share some spoilers regarding her character.

At the end of the season, Raikou was brutally killed by her father Brainwave after she learned that he was trying to plot against Utopian and attempted to blackmail him with the information. Fans were shocked that she died so soon after being introduced, but Akana reveals the greater plan at work, and it turns out she wasn't truly dead.

So gutted that Jupiter's Legacy wasn't a renewed for a 2nd season. I guess it's now fine to spoil that Raikou actually isn't dead - she created a mind palace, akin to Walter, in order to convince him she was no longer a threat. But for now - RIP Raikou & team! — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) June 3, 2021

That kind of mirrors a bit of what happened in the comics, though with a twist, as Raikou was put in a coma after being killed in a psychic construct. It's disappointing that we won't get to see Raikou's story play at all, as the back and forth between her and her father would've been amazing,

Millar released a statement on Twitter about the cancellation and pivot to Supercrooks, which you can read below.

"I'm really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter's Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar wrote on Twitter. “I've been asked a lot about what we're planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to. I've always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it's like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.

Jupiter's Legacy is a vast and rich space with lots of characters to mine and so I'm happy to share that our next step here is a live-action version of the Supercrooks comic I created with Leinil Francis Yu a few years back. Given where we're going next, we've made the tough call of letting our incredible cast out of their show commitment as we continue to thoughtfully develop all realms of the Jupiter's Legacy saga. We're confident we'll return to it later and just want to say thanks to you guys for your continued support and to the cast and crew who made this look so great."

Season 1 of Jupiter's Legacy is streaming on Netflix now.